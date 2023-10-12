Balfour Beatty today announces that it has partnered with the Chartered Association of Building Engineers (CABE), joining the association as a new Premium Company Partner.

The partnership comes at a pivotal time for the construction and infrastructure industry, with the changes to the Building Safety Act (2022) set to take effect this month, putting the onus on individuals to prove that they are competent to work on Higher Risk Buildings, buildings that are at least 18 metres in height or have a minimum of seven storeys.

The partnership builds on the progress Balfour Beatty has already made in developing a comprehensive training programme for its people, and will see the company support its staff towards CABE membership and achieving Engineering Council's Higher Risk Building (HRB) Registration - a new scheme that provides proof of competence for those working on HRB's.

By becoming a CABE Premium Partner, Balfour Beatty will gain access to invaluable resources, including membership seminars tailored to employee requirements to help their progression and development.

Lindsay McGibbon, Managing Director of Balfour Beatty's UK Construction Services Regional Buildings business said: "The fire safety agenda is driving the biggest reforms and changes to our industry in decades, with key regulations moving through parliament, a new regulatory body announced, and new guidance being produced.

"Through our partnership with the Chartered Association of Building Engineers, we will further enhance the strong processes and training we already have in place to ensure the safety of the projects we deliver - and the safety of anyone who comes into contact with them - supporting our people as the changes to the Building Fire Safety Act come into effect."

Dr. Gavin Dunn, CABE Chief Executive said; "With the October changes to the Building Safety Act (2022) introducing duty-holding responsibilities: clients, principal contractors, principal designers, and those with maintenance responsibilities must now demonstrate that they are competent to work on Higher Risk Buildings.

"CABE is in an ideal position to support Balfour Beatty staff meet their obligations, and with this partnership, CABE will be able to support their employees on their journey to proving competence."

This strategic alignment with CABE further demonstrates Balfour Beatty's unwavering commitment to elevating the professionalism of its workforce and the company's dedication to upholding the highest professional and ethical standards.

