Balfour Beatty : joint venture awarded three commercial and residential development contracts in Hong Kong

04 June 2021
04 June 2021
Balfour Beatty today announces that its 50:50 joint venture, Gammon, has been awarded three significant construction contracts: an office tower on Hong Kong Island, four new residential towers in Kowloon and three further residential towers in Tseung Kwan O New Town.
Through the first contract with Swire Properties, Gammon will be responsible for the construction of a Grade-A office tower and associated infrastructure.
To ensure the efficient delivery of the project, Gammon will deploy a 5G network across the site to enable the effective flow of data. In addition, Gammon will also utilise Design for Manufacture and Assembly (DfMA) methods for elements such as the steel frame of the office tower.
The second contract is for the construction of four new residential towers in Kowloon on behalf of The Wharf (Holdings) Limited and Wheelock Properties (Hong Kong) Limited. The site is situated at a prime location at Kowloon Tong overlooking Kowloon Peninsula.
To reduce the project's carbon emissions and fuel consumption, Gammon will deploy the Enertainer - developed in partnership with AMPD Energy - a purely electrically-powered battery storage system intended as the primary source of power for construction machinery on site, reducing the need for diesel generators and therefore reducing carbon emissions.
The third contract for a consortium comprising Sino Land Company Limited, K. Wah International Holdings Limited and China Merchants Land Limited, will see Gammon construct three residential towers atop a five-level podium, as well as four link bridges, at Lohas Park in Tseung Kwan O New Town.
Gammon will utilise STAMP, a digital tool, to monitor the project's supply chain, while Inspecto, an in-house developed technology will manage site inspection records and quality control. These tools will enhance efficiency by shortening inspection turnaround times and improving traceability, as well as improving the sustainability of the project by reducing the use of paper.
Thomas Ho, Chief Executive of Gammon Construction said, 'We are delighted to bring our expertise to these projects, constructing them safely, efficiently and sustainably with minimal waste. Throughout, we will implement both our own and industry innovations and technologies, as well as providing excellent craftsmanship, to successfully deliver these high-end residential and commercial projects for our clients.'
The Hong Kong Island and Kowloon contracts are scheduled for completion in 2023, with the Tseung Kwan O New Town contract due to complete in 2024. The projects will employ a combined workforce of 2,700.
Notes to editors:
-
Balfour Beatty (www.balfourbeatty.com) is a leading international infrastructure group with 26,000 employees driving the delivery of powerful new solutions, shaping thinking, creating skylines and inspiring a new generation of talent to be the change-makers of tomorrow.
-
We finance, develop, build, maintain and operate the increasingly complex and critical infrastructure that supports national economies and deliver projects at the heart of local communities.
-
Over the last 111 years we have created iconic buildings and infrastructure all over the world including: the £1.5 billion A14 improvement scheme - Britain's biggest road project; Hong Kong's HK$5.5 billion world-class harbour theatre project for the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority; and the 12.5 mile $429 million North Metro Commuter Rail line in Colorado, US.
-
Gammon Construction (gammonconstruction.com), headquartered in Hong Kong, is a 50/50 joint venture between Balfour Beatty and Jardine Matheson, the Asian-based conglomerate. The two companies have worked in partnership since 2004 to forge a reputation for delivering high quality projects for customers throughout China and Southeast Asia. The business is a major player in the Hong Kong and Singapore roads market. Gammon's service extends over the full project life-cycle, from initial site survey and design through construction to commissioning and ongoing maintenance.
-
Gammon's current project portfolio includes: The 'Tuen Mun-Chek Lap Kok Link - Northern Connection Tunnel Buildings, Electrical and Mechanical Works' contract worth HK$2.6 billion for the Highways Department of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. The construction of the Kai Tak West Section of the Central Kowloon Route in Hong Kong for the Highways Department of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region worth HK$6.2bn. The construction of the Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong worth over HK$1bn for Parkland (Hong Kong) Limited. The HK$3bn development of eight medium rise residential blocks and four houses with a two-level basement overlooking Tai Po's Tolo Harbour in Northern Hong Kong, on behalf of Great Eagle Group. The Lyric Theatre Complex and Extended Basement project for the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority worth HK$5.5bn. The HK$2bn contract to build Hong Kong's first year-round, all-weather water-park for Ocean Park Corporation.
-
Iconic projects of the past include the HK$8.9 billion contract to construct the West Kowloon Terminus Station North for the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link, which forms part of China's strategic national express rail network. The HK$5 billion Tamar development project to build the Central Government Complex and the Legislative Council.