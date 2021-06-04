Balfour Beatty : joint venture awarded three commercial and residential development contracts in Hong Kong

News listings

04 June 2021

Balfour Beatty today announces that its 50:50 joint venture, Gammon, has been awarded three significant construction contracts: an office tower on Hong Kong Island, four new residential towers in Kowloon and three further residential towers in Tseung Kwan O New Town.

Through the first contract with Swire Properties, Gammon will be responsible for the construction of a Grade-A office tower and associated infrastructure.

To ensure the efficient delivery of the project, Gammon will deploy a 5G network across the site to enable the effective flow of data. In addition, Gammon will also utilise Design for Manufacture and Assembly (DfMA) methods for elements such as the steel frame of the office tower.

The second contract is for the construction of four new residential towers in Kowloon on behalf of The Wharf (Holdings) Limited and Wheelock Properties (Hong Kong) Limited. The site is situated at a prime location at Kowloon Tong overlooking Kowloon Peninsula.

To reduce the project's carbon emissions and fuel consumption, Gammon will deploy the Enertainer - developed in partnership with AMPD Energy - a purely electrically-powered battery storage system intended as the primary source of power for construction machinery on site, reducing the need for diesel generators and therefore reducing carbon emissions.

The third contract for a consortium comprising Sino Land Company Limited, K. Wah International Holdings Limited and China Merchants Land Limited, will see Gammon construct three residential towers atop a five-level podium, as well as four link bridges, at Lohas Park in Tseung Kwan O New Town.

Gammon will utilise STAMP, a digital tool, to monitor the project's supply chain, while Inspecto, an in-house developed technology will manage site inspection records and quality control. These tools will enhance efficiency by shortening inspection turnaround times and improving traceability, as well as improving the sustainability of the project by reducing the use of paper.

Thomas Ho, Chief Executive of Gammon Construction said, 'We are delighted to bring our expertise to these projects, constructing them safely, efficiently and sustainably with minimal waste. Throughout, we will implement both our own and industry innovations and technologies, as well as providing excellent craftsmanship, to successfully deliver these high-end residential and commercial projects for our clients.'

The Hong Kong Island and Kowloon contracts are scheduled for completion in 2023, with the Tseung Kwan O New Town contract due to complete in 2024. The projects will employ a combined workforce of 2,700.

