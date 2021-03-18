Balfour Beatty : publishes 2020 Gender Pay Report

News listings
18 March 2021
Balfour Beatty has today published its 2020 Gender Pay Report.
The statutory report, an annual publication for employers with 250 or more employees, analyses the difference between the average pay of male and female employees across all roles, and the percentage of male and female employees across Balfour Beatty's business in the UK.
In 2020, Balfour Beatty made good progress to improve in the two key metrics: gender pay gap and gender bonus gap. The mean and median gender pay gap has reduced to 15% and 18% respectively from 21% and 26%. The mean and median gender bonus gap has closed to 14% and -1% from 28% and 28%.
In addition, and as a direct result of the positive steps taken to increase the proportion of female hires across the business, the company appointed its second female Executive Committee member. Balfour Beatty has also seen a considerable rise in the number of female graduate and apprentice recruits, with the figure now standing at 27% from 22% in 2019.
The improvement made across these measures is as a result of the actions outlined in the Group's rolling three-year Diversity and Inclusion action plan, which lays out aims and actions to create a diverse workforce and an inclusive culture where everyone can be themselves and reach their full potential.
As part of its ongoing commitment to gender equality, the business has implemented a number of initiatives designed to support and develop women in the business such as the introduction of a Reverse Mentoring Programme for all UK Executive Committee members; helping senior leaders to understand the perspectives and experiences of those in under-represented groups.
Balfour Beatty has also continued to invest in development programmes such as its 'Empower' and 'Future Leaders' training modules to support women in their careers through unique learning opportunities which encourage talented female employees to be their individual and best self and fulfil their potential, as well as a mandatory e-learning module to equip all of its employees with the awareness and knowledge required to continue to improve Diversity and Inclusion within the company.
To learn more about the progress Balfour Beatty has made throughout 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic, read the full report here.
ENDS
Media enquiries to:
Vivienne Dunn Balfour Beatty
+44 (0)203 810 2345
vivienne.dunn@balfourbeatty.com
www.balfourbeatty.com | follow us @balfourbeatty
All non-media related enquiries should be directed to +44 (0)20 7216 6800 or info@balfourbeatty.com
Notes to editors:
-
Balfour Beatty (com) is a leading international infrastructure group with 26,000 employees driving the delivery of powerful new solutions, shaping thinking, creating skylines and inspiring a new generation of talent to be the change-makers of tomorrow.
-
We finance, develop, build, maintain and operate the increasingly complex and critical infrastructure that supports national economies and deliver projects at the heart of local communities.
-
Over the last 111 years we have created iconic buildings and infrastructure all over the world including: the £1.5 billion A14 improvement scheme - Britain's biggest road project; Hong Kong's HK$5.5 billion world-class harbour theatre project for the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority; and the 12.5 mile $429 million North Metro Commuter Rail line in Colorado, US.
-
Balfour Beatty is committed to creating an environment where all our employees can be themselves at work and perform at their best. With a number of major infrastructure projects in the pipeline, Balfour Beatty aims to meet current and future skills demand by attracting and retaining the best available talent and is committed to removing the barriers to minority groups across the industry to widen the talent pool.
-
Leo Quinn, Balfour Beatty's Group Chief Executive, is the board level sponsor for Diversity and Inclusion. Leo has established a Steering Committee to govern strategic diversity and inclusion activities and track progress against the three-year plan
-
Balfour Beatty's three-year UK D&I action plan focuses on Communication, Culture, Creating Opportunities, Communities/Supply Chain and Governance and has been cascaded into local business plans with bespoke targets, helping to build a strong culture of fairness, inclusion and respect across the organisation. Balfour Beatty also sit on the CITB Fairness, Inclusion and Respect Steering Committee.
-
Balfour Beatty is committed to equal opportunity having launched its employee led Affinity Networks in 2016. The four networks - LGBT+, Multi-Cultural, Ability and Gender Equality provide a platform for underrepresented employee groups to bring their unique perspective to the development of Balfour Beatty's working culture and create a fair and inclusive workplace. As an employer of choice, Balfour Beatty recruits regardless of gender, ethnicity and social background to ensure it reflects the society in which it operates.
-
Balfour Beatty has recently been recognised by the Civil Engineering Contractors Association Inspiring Change Awards for its initiatives to promote a diverse and inclusive culture in the workplace.
-
Balfour Beatty aims to provide employees with a safe, rewarding and inspiring place to work and develop their careers. For the second year in a row, Balfour Beatty secured the top spot in the Heavy Construction category in the 2020 awards for Britain's Most Admired Companies; the longest running annual survey of corporate reputation in the UK. Scored against 13 criteria points, the company secured the highest marks in six categories and praised for its ongoing commitment to Diversity & Inclusion.