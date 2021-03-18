Balfour Beatty : publishes 2020 Gender Pay Report

News listings

18 March 2021

Balfour Beatty has today published its 2020 Gender Pay Report.

The statutory report, an annual publication for employers with 250 or more employees, analyses the difference between the average pay of male and female employees across all roles, and the percentage of male and female employees across Balfour Beatty's business in the UK.

In 2020, Balfour Beatty made good progress to improve in the two key metrics: gender pay gap and gender bonus gap. The mean and median gender pay gap has reduced to 15% and 18% respectively from 21% and 26%. The mean and median gender bonus gap has closed to 14% and -1% from 28% and 28%.

In addition, and as a direct result of the positive steps taken to increase the proportion of female hires across the business, the company appointed its second female Executive Committee member. Balfour Beatty has also seen a considerable rise in the number of female graduate and apprentice recruits, with the figure now standing at 27% from 22% in 2019.

The improvement made across these measures is as a result of the actions outlined in the Group's rolling three-year Diversity and Inclusion action plan, which lays out aims and actions to create a diverse workforce and an inclusive culture where everyone can be themselves and reach their full potential.

As part of its ongoing commitment to gender equality, the business has implemented a number of initiatives designed to support and develop women in the business such as the introduction of a Reverse Mentoring Programme for all UK Executive Committee members; helping senior leaders to understand the perspectives and experiences of those in under-represented groups.

Balfour Beatty has also continued to invest in development programmes such as its 'Empower' and 'Future Leaders' training modules to support women in their careers through unique learning opportunities which encourage talented female employees to be their individual and best self and fulfil their potential, as well as a mandatory e-learning module to equip all of its employees with the awareness and knowledge required to continue to improve Diversity and Inclusion within the company.

To learn more about the progress Balfour Beatty has made throughout 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic, read the full report here.

ENDS

Media enquiries to:

Vivienne Dunn Balfour Beatty

+44 (0)203 810 2345

vivienne.dunn@balfourbeatty.com

www.balfourbeatty.com | follow us @balfourbeatty

All non-media related enquiries should be directed to +44 (0)20 7216 6800 or info@balfourbeatty.com

Notes to editors: