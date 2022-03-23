Balfour Beatty : publishes 2021 Gender Pay Report

News listings

23 March 2022

Balfour Beatty has today published its 2021 Gender Pay Report.

The statutory report, an annual publication for employers with 250 or more employees, analyses the difference between the average pay of male and female employees across all roles, and the percentage of male and female employees across Balfour Beatty's business in the UK.

Since the introduction of the Gender Pay Report in 2018, Balfour Beatty has taken significant strides forward in becoming a truly diverse and inclusive business, reducing its mean pay gap from 27% to 21% and its median pay gap from 33% to 18%.

In 2021, Balfour Beatty has reported a small year-on-year widening of its gender pay gap due to the return of more usual operating conditions, with the recommencement of various allowances relating to travel and subsistence which impact male earnings more than female earnings

Balfour Beatty remains focused on building a business that is sustainable in every sense; improving diversity and inclusion across its operations, based around the principles of valuing everyone, celebrating differences, and respecting one another.

Through its Diversity and Inclusion Action Plan, the company continues to invest in a wide-range of development programmes with a specific focus on minority groups to support retention and career progression as well as engaging with young people to challenge preconceptions about working in the construction and infrastructure industry, and to build better engagement with underrepresented groups.

In addition, Balfour Beatty launched its Smart Working policy in 2021, providing a framework to cover all stages of its employee's careers and considering flexibility to meet needs such as staggered start and finish times, and where roles allow, the opportunity to work remotely up to 40% of the time.

To learn more, read the full report here.

