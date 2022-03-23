Log in
Balfour Beatty : publishes 2021 Gender Pay Report

03/23/2022 | 06:04am EDT
23 March 2022

Balfour Beatty has today published its 2021 Gender Pay Report.

The statutory report, an annual publication for employers with 250 or more employees, analyses the difference between the average pay of male and female employees across all roles, and the percentage of male and female employees across Balfour Beatty's business in the UK.

Since the introduction of the Gender Pay Report in 2018, Balfour Beatty has taken significant strides forward in becoming a truly diverse and inclusive business, reducing its mean pay gap from 27% to 21% and its median pay gap from 33% to 18%.

In 2021, Balfour Beatty has reported a small year-on-year widening of its gender pay gap due to the return of more usual operating conditions, with the recommencement of various allowances relating to travel and subsistence which impact male earnings more than female earnings

Balfour Beatty remains focused on building a business that is sustainable in every sense; improving diversity and inclusion across its operations, based around the principles of valuing everyone, celebrating differences, and respecting one another.

Through its Diversity and Inclusion Action Plan, the company continues to invest in a wide-range of development programmes with a specific focus on minority groups to support retention and career progression as well as engaging with young people to challenge preconceptions about working in the construction and infrastructure industry, and to build better engagement with underrepresented groups.

In addition, Balfour Beatty launched its Smart Working policy in 2021, providing a framework to cover all stages of its employee's careers and considering flexibility to meet needs such as staggered start and finish times, and where roles allow, the opportunity to work remotely up to 40% of the time.

To learn more, read the full report here.

ENDS

Media enquiries to:
Vivienne Dunn Balfour Beatty
+44 (0)203 810 2345
vivienne.dunn@balfourbeatty.com
www.balfourbeatty.com | follow us @balfourbeatty

All non-media related enquiries should be directed to +44 (0)20 7216 6800 or info@balfourbeatty.com

Notes to editors:

  • Balfour Beattyis a leading international infrastructure group with 24,500 employees driving the delivery of powerful new solutions, shaping thinking, creating skylines and inspiring a new generation of talent to be the change-makers of tomorrow.  
  • We finance, develop, build, maintain and operate the increasingly complex and critical infrastructure that supports national economies and deliver projects at the heart of local communities. 
  • Over the last 113 years we have created iconic buildings and infrastructure all over the world including: the £1.5 billion A14 improvement scheme - Britain's biggest road project; Hong Kong's HK$5.5 billion world-class harbour theatre project for the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority; and the 12.5-mile $429 million North Metro Commuter Rail line in Colorado, US.
  • Balfour Beatty is committed to creating an environment where all our employees can be themselves at work and perform at their best. With a number of major infrastructure projects in the pipeline, Balfour Beatty aims to meet current and future skills demand by attracting and retaining the best available talent and is committed to removing the barriers to minority groups across the industry to widen the talent pool.
  • Leo Quinn, Balfour Beatty's Group Chief Executive, is the board level sponsor for Diversity and Inclusion. Leo has established a Steering Committee to govern strategic diversity and inclusion activities and track progress against the three-year plan
  • Balfour Beatty's three-year UK D&I action plan focuses on Communication, Culture, Creating Opportunities, Communities/Supply Chain and Governance and has been cascaded into local business plans with bespoke targets, helping to build a strong culture of fairness, inclusion and respect across the organisation. Balfour Beatty also sit on the CITB Fairness, Inclusion and Respect Steering Committee.
  • Balfour Beatty is committed to equal opportunity having launched its employee led Affinity Networks in 2016. The four networks - LGBT+, Multi-Cultural, Ability and Gender Equality provide a platform for underrepresented employee groups to bring their unique perspective to the development of Balfour Beatty's working culture and create a fair and inclusive workplace. As an employer of choice, Balfour Beatty recruits regardless of gender, ethnicity and social background to ensure it reflects the society in which it operates.

Disclaimer

Balfour Beatty plc published this content on 23 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2022 10:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
