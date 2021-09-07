Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Balfour Beatty plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBY   GB0000961622

BALFOUR BEATTY PLC

(BBY)
  Report
News 
Summary

Balfour Beatty : receives the Royal nod of approval at The Princess Royal Training Awards

09/07/2021 | 03:02am EDT
News listings

07 September 2021

Balfour Beatty has been 'highly commended' by the prestigious Princess Royal Training Awards for its training, learning and development response in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Princess Royal Training Awards honour and celebrate employers who believe and can prove that investment in training their staff has resulted in exceptional commercial benefits for their business.

The only construction and infrastructure group to be commended for its training efforts throughout the pandemic, Balfour Beatty was recognised for its clear strategy, focused learning and development activities and its commitment to the health, safety and wellbeing of its employees.

During the pandemic, Balfour Beatty's expert Learning & Development team reacted quickly to adapt the Balfour Beatty Academy; using virtual training combined with a wide range of self-service materials, to continue developing capability whilst also supporting its people with challenges related to the pandemic.

Over 11,000 participants - including furloughed colleagues and supply chain partners - utilised the bespoke learning content, on a wide variety of topics including Leading in a Crisis, Personal Resilience during COVID-19, Effective Home Working, Home Schooling and Smart Working.

Jo Volk, Director of Resourcing, Engagement & Development at Balfour Beatty, said: 'Whilst COVID-19 has presented us with unprecedented challenges, it has also transformed the way we live, work and communicate with each other.

'We've adapted with agility and I am delighted that Balfour Beatty's efforts have not gone unnoticed. Growing our virtual delivery capability and utilising new learning approaches has not only maintained a good level of learning activity throughout the pandemic but also significantly increased the accessibility of our training and demonstrated our strong, unwavering support for our people.'

Kirstie Donnelly MBE, Chief Executive of the City & Guilds Group said: 'The last 18 months have caused disruption to the way most organisations operate which has led to major changes for all of us in how we live and work. Despite these challenges, it's fantastic to see so many organisations' continued commitment to training and development as well as the positive and life changing impact learning can have on people.

'The introduction of the Covid Commendation highlights some of the brilliant work these organisations have been doing to overcome the challenges and the lasting effects of the pandemic. The applications have been truly inspiring, and we are really looking forward to bringing award recipients together and celebrating at our annual ceremony later this year.'

ENDS

Media enquiries to:

Henry DummettBalfour Beatty
+44 (0)203 810 2345
henry.dummett@balfourbeatty.com
www.balfourbeatty.com| follow us @balfourbeatty

All non-media related enquiries should be directed to +44 (0)20 7216 6800 or info@balfourbeatty.com

Notes to editors:

  • Balfour Beatty (balfourbeatty.com) is a leading international infrastructure group with 26,000 employees driving the delivery of powerful new solutions, shaping thinking, creating skylines and inspiring a new generation of talent to be the change-makers of tomorrow.
  • We finance, develop, build, maintain and operate the increasingly complex and critical infrastructure that supports national economies and deliver projects at the heart of local communities.
  • Over the last 112 years we have created iconic buildings and infrastructure all over the world including: the £1.5 billion A14 improvement scheme - Britain's biggest road project; Hong Kong's HK$5.5 billion world-class harbour theatre project for the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority; and the 12.5 mile $429 million North Metro Commuter Rail line in Colorado, US.

Disclaimer

Balfour Beatty plc published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 07:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
