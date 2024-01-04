Official BALFOUR BEATTY PLC press release

Balfour Beatty is pleased to announce the hiring of Kellie Ajjan as the company’s new senior vice president of human resources for its Buildings, Civils and Investments operations in the U.S.

In her new executive role, Kellie oversees the development and execution of the company’s people strategy and practice, including compensation and benefits, recruiting, training, talent development and diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. She will also work in close coordination with senior leadership, including human resources and operations functions across Balfour Beatty’s global business, with an emphasis on aligning policies and initiatives such as compliance, ethics and employee engagement within the company’s three business lines. In addition, Kellie will retain direct responsibility for the HR-related action plans and deliverables outlined in Balfour Beatty Communities’ compliance monitorship to ensure this important work continues to move forward without interruption.

“We are excited to appoint Kellie to a new human resources role that serves all our business lines,” said Eric Stenman, Balfour Beatty US president. “Her experience in leading strategic human resource operations as well as being a trusted business partner within our business makes her a great fit for this position as she builds upon Balfour Beatty’s strong human resources structure and policies that supports the connection between field and office employees and elevates our recruiting, talent management and diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. We look forward to her leadership and passion for developing our teammates as we strive to be an employer of choice and committed project partner in our communities.”

Prior to her new role, Kellie served as senior vice president of Balfour Beatty’s Investments business for nearly 10 years where she was responsible for human capital strategy, including employee and labor relations, organizational development, talent and performance management, staffing and success planning. She was also overseeing the Benefits team for all three U.S. businesses. Kellie will continue to oversee these operations in addition to her new responsibilities in this newly appointed role.

Kellie worked for Sunoco, Inc. and AMETEK serving in various human resource management roles before joining Balfour Beatty. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Villanova University, where she was a scholar athlete, and has obtained a master’s in business administration from Pennsylvania State University. Kellie is also a board member of Quest Therapeutic Services in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty is an industry-leading provider of general contracting, at-risk construction management and design-build services for public and private sector clients across the United States. Performing heavy civil and vertical construction, the company is part of Balfour Beatty plc (LSE: BBY), a leading international infrastructure group that provides innovative and efficient infrastructure that underpins our daily lives, supports communities and enables economic growth. Balfour Beatty is ranked among the top domestic building contractors in the United States by Engineering News-Record. To learn more, visit www.balfourbeattyus.com.

