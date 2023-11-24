Balfour Beatty, the international infrastructure group, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Hoban Group - a leading construction company based in South Korea aiming to create a differentiated offering through advanced designs, specialised products and customer-centered services.

The Memorandum of Understanding will see Balfour Beatty work directly with Taihan Cable and Solution Co. Ltd, a specialist cabling subsidiary of Hoban Group, on potential large-scale onshore Power Transmission and Distribution projects across the UK.

As the largest Power Transmission contractor in the UK with over a century of experience and employing c.3,000 people in the Power Transmission and Distribution sector alone, Balfour Beatty will combine its expert capability in providing secure energy with Taihan Cable and Solution Co. Ltd.'s 70 years' experience in developing innovative cabling products.

The partnership will operate with a focus on delivering sustainable, low-carbon solutions, prioritizing Modern Methods of Construction and Building Information Modelling to drive efficiencies and productivity throughout future projects.

Chris Johnson, Chief Technology Officer at Balfour Beatty, who attended the signing event alongside Mr Kim Sun Kyu, Chairman of Hoban Group, said: "At Balfour Beatty, our unique end-to-end capabilities means we are perfectly positioned to capitalise on the emerging UK energy market opportunities and deliver the critical national infrastructure required for the UK to achieve Net Zero by 2050.

"This latest partnership with Hoban Group is built on true collaboration and will further strengthen our ability to deliver high quality sustainable solutions for large-scale onshore Power Transmission and Distribution projects."

Mr. Kim Sun Kyu, Chairman of Hoban Group, said "The partnership will strengthen the strategic relationship two parties have been developing and we will deliver collaborative business models such as exchange of technical knowledge and resources. This collaboration will assist UK Government's Net Zero target."

The partnership bolsters Balfour Beatty's commitment to addressing the growing demand for clean, secure energy across the UK - building on the company's Memorandum of Understanding with Aker Solutions and Holtec Britain, which it signed last year.

