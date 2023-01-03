Balfour Beatty set to launch GBP50 million share buyback

Balfour Beatty PLC - London-based infrastructure construction firm - Appoints its corporate brokers to manage the initial tranche of the 2023 share buyback programme announced last month. Balfour's corporate brokers are Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Numis Securities Ltd. The buyback, worth up to GBP50 million, will be completed before Balfour's annual general meeting on May 11. The maximum number of shares to be purchased is 21.3 million. Total cash returns for 2023, including dividends, will be "broadly similar" to 2022, it says.

Current stock price: 342.20 pence, up 1.4% on Tuesday morning in London

12-month change: up 26%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

