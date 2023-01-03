Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Balfour Beatty plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBY   GB0000961622

BALFOUR BEATTY PLC

(BBY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:22 2023-01-03 am EST
342.10 GBX   +1.33%
Balfour Beatty to Launch GBP50 Million Initial Tranche of 2023 Share Buyback Program
MT
FTSE 100 Rises Ahead of Expected Gains on Wall Street
DJ
Balfour Beatty set to launch GBP50 million share buyback
AN
Balfour Beatty set to launch GBP50 million share buyback

01/03/2023 | 03:44am EST
Balfour Beatty PLC - London-based infrastructure construction firm - Appoints its corporate brokers to manage the initial tranche of the 2023 share buyback programme announced last month. Balfour's corporate brokers are Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Numis Securities Ltd. The buyback, worth up to GBP50 million, will be completed before Balfour's annual general meeting on May 11. The maximum number of shares to be purchased is 21.3 million. Total cash returns for 2023, including dividends, will be "broadly similar" to 2022, it says.

Current stock price: 342.20 pence, up 1.4% on Tuesday morning in London

12-month change: up 26%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
BALFOUR BEATTY PLC 1.36% 342.2 Delayed Quote.0.00%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -0.06% 33.12 Delayed Quote.0.00%
04:13aBalfour Beatty to Launch GBP50 Million Initial Tranche of 2023 Share Buyback Program
MT
04:08aFTSE 100 Rises Ahead of Expected Gains on Wall Street
DJ
03:44aBalfour Beatty set to launch GBP50 million share buyback
AN
2022Balfour Beatty : joint venture celebrates the opening of the Green Line Extension's final ..
PU
2022Balfour Beatty, GLX Constructors Celebrates Opening of Green Line Extension Project's F..
BU
2022Inflation will not go down so easily
MS
2022Analyst recommendations: Apple, Costco, Metlife, Netflix, Take-T..
MS
2022LONDON BROKER RATINGS: JPMorgan cuts Assura; BofA cuts Synthomer
AN
2022FTSE 100 Closes Thursday Down 0.23% as Soaring Airlines Stave off Losses
DJ
2022LONDON MARKET CLOSE: FTSE 100 lower as eyes turn to central banks
AN
Financials
Sales 2022 7 428 M 8 948 M 8 948 M
Net income 2022 211 M 255 M 255 M
Net cash 2022 649 M 781 M 781 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,48x
Yield 2022 2,96%
Capitalization 1 972 M 2 375 M 2 375 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
EV / Sales 2023 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 24 541
Free-Float 99,5%
Technical analysis trends BALFOUR BEATTY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 337,60 GBX
Average target price 378,13 GBX
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leo Martin Quinn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip James Harrison Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Charles Lamb Allen Non-Executive Group Chairman
Chris Johnson Chief Technology Officer
Stuart John Doughty Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BALFOUR BEATTY PLC0.00%2 375
VINCI1.78%57 026
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED0.12%35 468
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED0.00%33 014
QUANTA SERVICES0.00%20 363
FERROVIAL, S.A.0.37%19 226