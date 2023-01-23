Balfour wins GBP1 billion River Thames road connection pact

(Alliance News) - Balfour Beatty PLC has won a GBP1.2 billion contract from the UK's highways agency to dig a tunnel under the River Thames, providing more road connections in the South of England.

The infrastructure construction firm said the contract is for the 'Roads North of the Thames' package and was awarded by National Highways.

The project at Tilbury in Essex aims to ease congestion and boost capacity in the south of England, with Balfour Beatty to design and deliver more than 10 miles of new highways, and build 49 structures including bridges and viaducts.

At its construction peak, Balfour will employ some 2,000 people in connection with the deal.

Balfour will put the full value of the contract into its order book in 2024 after an 18-month design and pre-construction planning period. The project is expected to be completed in 2029 or 2030.

"Throughout construction, Balfour Beatty will look to spend GBP500 million with local businesses and supply chain partners and will set up an 'operator skills hub' to provide innovative training programmes to upskill plant operators and inspire the next generation of talent in the UK," the company said.

Balfour Beatty shares were 0.5% higher at 361.90 pence each in London on Monday morning.

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.