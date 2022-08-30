Balincan USA : Change of Control Disclosure

Supplemental Disclosure for Change of Control Events
Balincan USA, Inc
555 Middle Creek Parkway, Suite 100
Colorado Springs, CO 80921
________________________________
719.419.6709
www.balincanusa.com
info@balincanusa.com
Disclosure of Change in Control and Other Material Events:
A description of event(s) and relevant date(s) resulting in the Change in Control.1
On June 14th, 2022, Balincan USA, Inc. ("BCNN or the "Company") executed a Contribution Agreement (the "Agreement") pursuant to which it acquired 100% of the membership interests of Tekumo, LLC., a Colorado limited liability corporation ("Tekumo").
The name(s) of person(s) who acquired control and person(s) from whom control was assumed. For corporations or other business entities, please provide the name(s) of person(s) beneficially owning or controlling such corporations or entities.2
At execution of the Agreement, Lu, Zi Chin (Paul), the Company's then Interim Manager and sole Director appointed the three principal Tekumo members to the following positions: Strings Kozisek, Director and Chief Executive Officer; Phillip Dignan, Director and Chief Financial Officer; Christopher Nichols, Director and Chief Strategy Officer. Mr. Lu then resigned as Director and Interim Manager.
A description of assets acquired or disposed of in connection with the Change in Control and the names of the purchaser and seller of such assets (if applicable).
The Company acquired 100% of the membership interests in Tekumo LLC from the members of Tekumo LLC.
A "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:
Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.
See, Securities Exchange Act Rule 13d-3 for determination of "beneficial owner."
Amount and form (e.g., cash, equity securities, promissory note) of consideration paid in connection with the Change in Control.
10,000,000 shares of Series A Preferred Stock were issued to the members of Tekumo LLC.
A description of any material agreements or other events related to the Change in Control.
In conjunction with the Change of Control, the Company entered into the following agreements:
The Company issued a total of $797,500 in Convertible Notes convertible into 159,500,000 common shares.
The Company also granted $797,500 in Warrants exercisable into 145,000,000 common shares.
The Company issued 1,000,000 shares of Series B Preferred Stock as partial consideration for services rendered pursuant to a third-party consulting agreement.
995 shares of Series A preferred stock issued prior to the Change in Control were converted to into 9,950,000 shares of common stock.
597,200 shares of Series C preferred stock issued prior to the Change in Control were converted into 13,437,000 shares of common stock.
Unsecured Notes of $150,000 and $225,000 were converted into a total of 6,500,000 shares of common stock.
Upon completion of the Change in Control, 96.9 million common shares were converted from the new Series A Preferred resulting in an outstanding total of 150,218,141 common shares. The Company and a voting majority of its shareholders approved an amendment to the Company's Articles of Incorporation whereby the number of authorized shares of common stock was increased to 1.5 billion shares.
