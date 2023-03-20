Tekumo Adding Three Development Team Leads for Core Product Offering

New York , March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balincan USA Inc. (OTC: BCNN, TKMO pending FINRA approval, "Balincan '' or the "Company") today announced the hiring of three new engineers to lead each of the companies three core product teams, which are overseen by Shibly Forkani. Following a strong month of product demos and major partnerships, Tekumo is looking to expand support for ongoing product development and provide sustainable infrastructure for growth into new territories. "Bringing on these three new members gives us leadership and a dedicated team for the three main product offerings so they can grow and expand into their own structure and management. These focused think tanks will help expand our base and diversify our offerings" says CEO Strings Kozisek. Industrial IoT is expanding globally and the usefulness of Tekumo's products to retrieve and organize data has significant value in helping client partners structure their assets for growth as well.

Most data derived from technical devices remains limited to unique networks and specialized applications. Viewing disparate pools of data in one place is very difficult, in particular if they operate on different wireless protocols. TekumoIQ solves this challenge by integrating these disparate pools of data into one dashboard. “A single dashboard with unique, actionable data is especially compelling in the MDU (Multi Family) universe”, stated Chris Nichols, Chief Strategist with Tekumo. “Our clients and prospective clients find it challenging to implement technologies portfolio wide without an aggregated single view. We are addressing that challenge head-on.”

Tekumo's three main product lines are:

TekumoSMART delivers the complete service platform for smart connected devices. It installs, monitors, and manages sensors, devices gateways, hubs, and data for multiple verticals including Multiple Dwelling Units (MDU’s), Quick Service Restaurants (QSR’s), Assisted Living, Retail, Hospitality, Utilities, Builders, Insurance, and Healthcare – all with 24/7 onsite support.

TekumoIQ provides real-time data from all connected assets in a single pane-of-glass via Tekumo dashboards or directly delivered into any client ecosystem.

TekumoPRO is a service delivery platform that connects enterprises, retailers, and OEM’s with local skilled resources to install and maintain technology systems. It delivers a smarter dynamic workforce, intelligent automation, real-time visibility, and full integration into client service management systems.

Tekumo is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

About Balincan USA, Inc.

Balincan USA, Inc (OTC: BCNN) is an alternative reporting publicly held company that wholly-owns Tekumo LLC. A formal name and symbol change to Tekumo, Inc., TKMO has been filed. Subject to FINRA approval.

For more details related to the Company, please see the Company's Current Disclosure filed with OTC Markets on February 14, 2023.

Safe Harbor:

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements, as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the Company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the Company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the Company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The Company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

Colorado Springs, CO

Timothy Simpson, Investor Relations

719-900-4535