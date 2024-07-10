BSE received an application for admission to trading of an issue of warrants on the Exchange Traded Products Segment of the BSE Main Market as follows:
- Issuer: Balkan and Sea Properties REIT
- ISIN of the issue of warrants: BG9200001246
- BSE code of the warrants issued: BSPW
- Amount of the issue: 2,999,995 warrants
The Prospectus is available on the website of the Exchange.
