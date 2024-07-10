10.07.2024 09:38:47 (local time)

BSE received an application for admission to trading of an issue of warrants on the Exchange Traded Products Segment of the BSE Main Market as follows:

- Issuer: Balkan and Sea Properties REIT

- ISIN of the issue of warrants: BG9200001246

- BSE code of the warrants issued: BSPW

- Amount of the issue: 2,999,995 warrants

The Prospectus is available on the website of the Exchange.

