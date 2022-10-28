Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Balkan and Sea Properties REIT-Varna
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSP   BG1100099065

BALKAN AND SEA PROPERTIES REIT-VARNA

(BSP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-25
21.00 BGN    0.00%
04:23aBalkan And Sea Properties Reit Varna : Coupon Payment
PU
10/21Balkan And Sea Properties Reit Varna : Coupon Payment
PU
09/29Balkan And Sea Properties Reit Varna : Other information
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Balkan and Sea Properties REIT Varna : Coupon Payment

10/28/2022 | 04:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Coupon Payment 28.10.2022 09:30:40 (local time)

Company: Balkan and Sea Properties REIT-Varna (BSPB)
The calculation of the accumulated interest on the bond issue of Balkan and Sea Properties REIT, ISIN BG2100013213, is discontinued as of 28 October 2022 in connection with a received notification of a delay in coupon payment due by 27 October 2022.
Upon entering a clean price of 100% per bond, the "dirty" price shall equal BGN 1,000.
For further information, please, contact the BSE Trading Department at the following telephone numbers: +359 2 9370944 or +359 2 9370942.

Disclaimer

Balkan and Sea Properties ADSITS published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 08:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BALKAN AND SEA PROPERTIES REIT-VARNA
04:23aBalkan And Sea Properties Reit Varna : Coupon Payment
PU
10/21Balkan And Sea Properties Reit Varna : Coupon Payment
PU
09/29Balkan And Sea Properties Reit Varna : Other information
PU
09/29Balkan And Sea Properties Reit Varna : Coupon Payment
PU
09/27Balkan And Sea Properties Reit Varna : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting
PU
09/08Balkan And Sea Properties Reit Varna : Invitation and materials for a GSM
PU
2021Balkan and Sea Properties REIT-Varna agreed to acquire in Balkan Property Estates EOOD.
CI
2021Balkan and Sea Properties REIT-Varna Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended..
CI
2021Balkan and Sea Properties REIT-Varna Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended J..
CI
2021Balkan and Sea Properties Reit-Varna Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter End..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,02 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
Net income 2020 0,07 M 0,03 M 0,03 M
Net Debt 2020 39,8 M 20,4 M 20,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 1 833x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 145 M 74,4 M 74,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 78,5x
EV / Sales 2020 7 475x
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 71,9%
Chart BALKAN AND SEA PROPERTIES REIT-VARNA
Duration : Period :
Balkan and Sea Properties REIT-Varna Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lyudmila Nikolova Daskalova Executive Director
Zornitsa Plamenova Botinova Chairman
Ilina Nikolaeva Bozhkova Director
Maria Radusheva Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BALKAN AND SEA PROPERTIES REIT-VARNA5.00%74
VICI PROPERTIES, INC.2.92%29 846
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.6.44%13 233
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.-1.62%12 285
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC.-3.62%4 831
APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT, INC.3.59%3 829