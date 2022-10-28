Balkan and Sea Properties REIT Varna : Coupon Payment

Coupon Payment
28.10.2022 09:30:40 (local time)
Company: Balkan and Sea Properties REIT-Varna (BSPB)
The calculation of the accumulated interest on the bond issue of Balkan and Sea Properties REIT, ISIN BG2100013213, is discontinued as of 28 October 2022 in connection with a received notification of a delay in coupon payment due by 27 October 2022.
Upon entering a clean price of 100% per bond, the "dirty" price shall equal BGN 1,000.
For further information, please, contact the BSE Trading Department at the following telephone numbers: +359 2 9370944 or +359 2 9370942.
