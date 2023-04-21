Balkan and Sea Properties REIT Varna : Coupon Payment

Coupon Payment
21.04.2023 10:00:02 (local time)
Company: Balkan and Sea Properties REIT-Varna (BSPB)
In view of a forthcoming interest payment on an issue of bonds, please, be informed of the following:
- Issuer: Balkan and Sea Properties REIT-Varna
- BSE code: BSPB
- ISIN: BG2100013213
- Date of interest payment: 27.04.2023
- Coupon rate: 6m EURIBOR + 3 %
- All bondholders registered with the Central Depository as of 26.04.2023 (Record Date) will be entitled to receive the payment.
- The final date for transacting in bonds of this issue on BSE-Sofia, as a result of which the buyer will have the right to the interest payment, will be 24.04.2023 (Ex Date: 25.04.2023).
Disclaimer
