Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Balkan and Sea Properties REIT-Varna
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSP   BG1100099065

BALKAN AND SEA PROPERTIES REIT-VARNA

(BSP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-28
21.40 BGN   +0.94%
03:10aBalkan And Sea Properties Reit Varna : Coupon Payment
PU
04/20Balkan And Sea Properties Reit Varna : Invitation and materials for a GSM
PU
04/06Balkan And Sea Properties Reit Varna : Registration of financial instruments
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Balkan and Sea Properties REIT Varna : Coupon Payment

04/21/2023 | 03:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Coupon Payment 21.04.2023 10:00:02 (local time)

Company: Balkan and Sea Properties REIT-Varna (BSPB)
In view of a forthcoming interest payment on an issue of bonds, please, be informed of the following:
- Issuer: Balkan and Sea Properties REIT-Varna
- BSE code: BSPB
- ISIN: BG2100013213
- Date of interest payment: 27.04.2023
- Coupon rate: 6m EURIBOR + 3 %
- All bondholders registered with the Central Depository as of 26.04.2023 (Record Date) will be entitled to receive the payment.
- The final date for transacting in bonds of this issue on BSE-Sofia, as a result of which the buyer will have the right to the interest payment, will be 24.04.2023 (Ex Date: 25.04.2023).

Attachments

Disclaimer

Balkan and Sea Properties ADSITS published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 07:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BALKAN AND SEA PROPERTIES REIT-VARNA
03:10aBalkan And Sea Properties Reit Varna : Coupon Payment
PU
04/20Balkan And Sea Properties Reit Varna : Invitation and materials for a GSM
PU
04/06Balkan And Sea Properties Reit Varna : Registration of financial instruments
PU
04/03Balkan And Sea Properties Reit Varna : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting
PU
03/16Balkan And Sea Properties Reit Varna : Invitation and materials for a GSM
PU
02/09Balkan And Sea Properties Reit Varna : Notification for a capital increase with rights
PU
02/06Balkan And Sea Properties Reit Varna : Notification for a capital increase with rights
PU
01/19Balkan And Sea Properties Reit Varna : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting
PU
01/19Balkan and Sea Properties REIT-Varna (BUL:BSP) agre..
CI
01/04Balkan And Sea Properties Reit Varna : Invitation and materials for a GSM
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,02 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
Net income 2020 0,07 M 0,04 M 0,04 M
Net Debt 2020 39,8 M 22,3 M 22,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 1 833x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 148 M 83,1 M 83,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 78,5x
EV / Sales 2020 7 475x
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 60,6%
Chart BALKAN AND SEA PROPERTIES REIT-VARNA
Duration : Period :
Balkan and Sea Properties REIT-Varna Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lyudmila Nikolova Daskalova Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Zornitsa Plamenova Botinova Chairman
Maria Doncheva Zhelyazkova Director
Zlatko Georgiev Petrov Director-Investor Relations
Encho Donchev Donchev Chief Accountant
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BALKAN AND SEA PROPERTIES REIT-VARNA-0.93%83
VICI PROPERTIES, INC.2.22%33 058
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.0.19%13 535
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.0.31%11 751
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC.11.87%4 996
APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT, INC.-0.70%3 594
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer