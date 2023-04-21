Balkan and Sea Properties REIT Varna : Coupon Payment

21.04.2023 10:00:02 (local time)

Company: Balkan and Sea Properties REIT-Varna (BSPB)

In view of a forthcoming interest payment on an issue of bonds, please, be informed of the following:

- Issuer: Balkan and Sea Properties REIT-Varna

- BSE code: BSPB

- ISIN: BG2100013213

- Date of interest payment: 27.04.2023

- Coupon rate: 6m EURIBOR + 3 %

- All bondholders registered with the Central Depository as of 26.04.2023 (Record Date) will be entitled to receive the payment.

- The final date for transacting in bonds of this issue on BSE-Sofia, as a result of which the buyer will have the right to the interest payment, will be 24.04.2023 (Ex Date: 25.04.2023).