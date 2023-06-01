Balkan and Sea Properties REIT Varna : Invitation and materials for a GSM

01.06.2023 16:50:03 (local time)

Company: Balkan and Sea Properties REIT-Varna (BSP)

Stiks 2000 EOOD (UIC 103614257), as a shareholder of more than 5% of the capital of Balkan and Sea Properties REIT, informs the public of a proposal for a new item to be voted by the regular General Meeting of Shareholders on 16 June 2023 at 10:00 am, published in the Commercial Register on 01 June 2023 according to Art. 118 (2) of the POSA, namely:

- New item: Amendments to the Statutes of the company

