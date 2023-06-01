Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Balkan and Sea Properties REIT-Varna
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSP   BG1100099065

BALKAN AND SEA PROPERTIES REIT-VARNA

(BSP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-28
22.00 BGN   -.--%
Balkan and Sea Properties REIT Varna : Invitation and materials for a GSM

06/01/2023 | 11:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Invitation and materials for a GSM 01.06.2023 16:50:03 (local time)

Company: Balkan and Sea Properties REIT-Varna (BSP)
Stiks 2000 EOOD (UIC 103614257), as a shareholder of more than 5% of the capital of Balkan and Sea Properties REIT, informs the public of a proposal for a new item to be voted by the regular General Meeting of Shareholders on 16 June 2023 at 10:00 am, published in the Commercial Register on 01 June 2023 according to Art. 118 (2) of the POSA, namely:
- New item: Amendments to the Statutes of the company

Attachments

Disclaimer

Balkan and Sea Properties ADSITS published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2023 15:14:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2020 0,02 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
Net income 2020 0,07 M 0,04 M 0,04 M
Net Debt 2020 39,8 M 21,7 M 21,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 1 833x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 152 M 83,0 M 83,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 78,5x
EV / Sales 2020 7 475x
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 60,6%
Chart BALKAN AND SEA PROPERTIES REIT-VARNA
Duration : Period :
Balkan and Sea Properties REIT-Varna Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lyudmila Nikolova Daskalova Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Zornitsa Plamenova Botinova Chairman
Maria Doncheva Zhelyazkova Director
Zlatko Georgiev Petrov Director-Investor Relations
Encho Donchev Donchev Chief Accountant
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BALKAN AND SEA PROPERTIES REIT-VARNA1.85%83
VICI PROPERTIES, INC.-4.54%31 061
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.-7.58%12 644
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.3.36%11 807
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC.12.17%5 009
APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT, INC.-7.92%3 328
