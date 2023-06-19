Advanced search
    BSP   BG1100099065

BALKAN AND SEA PROPERTIES REIT-VARNA

(BSP)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-08
22.00 BGN    0.00%
11:21aBalkan And Sea Properties Reit Varna : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting
PU
06/01Balkan And Sea Properties Reit Varna : Invitation and materials for a GSM
PU
05/15Balkan And Sea Properties Reit Varna : Notification for a capital increase with rights
PU
Balkan and Sea Properties REIT Varna : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting

06/19/2023 | 11:21am EDT
Minutes from a General shareholders meeting 19.06.2023 16:26:44 (local time)

Company: Balkan and Sea Properties REIT-Varna (BSP)
The regular General Meeting of Shareholders of Balkan and Sea Properties REIT dated 16 June 2023 passed the following resolutions:
- Adoption of the 2022 individual and consolidated annual financial reports of the company
- Adoption of the report of the Audit Committee on 2022
- Adoption of the report of the Investor Relations Director on 2022
- Adoption of the report on the implementation of the remuneration policy for the members of the managing bodies
- Release from liability of the members of the managing bodies for their activity in 2022
- Election of a registered auditor for 2023
- Amendments to the Statutes of the company
- No dividend distribution for 2022
- Authorisation of the Board of Directors and the company representative to conclude a notarised purchase and sale agreement for the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Spring Property EOOD, UIC 206965287, under the terms detailed in the GMS materials, and in compliance with the SIPC Act
The Record of Proceedings taken at the company's GMS is available on the website of the Exchange.

Balkan and Sea Properties ADSITS published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2023 15:20:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
