Balkan and Sea Properties REIT Varna : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting

19.06.2023 16:26:44 (local time)

Company: Balkan and Sea Properties REIT-Varna (BSP)

The regular General Meeting of Shareholders of Balkan and Sea Properties REIT dated 16 June 2023 passed the following resolutions:

- Adoption of the 2022 individual and consolidated annual financial reports of the company

- Adoption of the report of the Audit Committee on 2022

- Adoption of the report of the Investor Relations Director on 2022

- Adoption of the report on the implementation of the remuneration policy for the members of the managing bodies

- Release from liability of the members of the managing bodies for their activity in 2022

- Election of a registered auditor for 2023

- Amendments to the Statutes of the company

- No dividend distribution for 2022

- Authorisation of the Board of Directors and the company representative to conclude a notarised purchase and sale agreement for the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Spring Property EOOD, UIC 206965287, under the terms detailed in the GMS materials, and in compliance with the SIPC Act

The Record of Proceedings taken at the company's GMS is available on the website of the Exchange.

