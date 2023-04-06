Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Bulgaria
  Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  Balkan and Sea Properties REIT-Varna
  News
  Summary
    BSP   BG1100099065

BALKAN AND SEA PROPERTIES REIT-VARNA

(BSP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-28
21.40 BGN   +0.94%
Balkan and Sea Properties REIT Varna : Registration of financial instruments

04/06/2023 | 11:14am EDT
Registration of financial instruments 06.04.2023 16:34:32 (local time)

BSE Board of Directors adopted the following decision at a session held under Record of Proceedings No. 17 of 06 April 2023:
With reference to an application submitted under Art. 20 (3) of Part III - Listing Rules and on the grounds of Art. 33 (8) thereof, the BSE Board of Directors amends the parameters of an issue of bonds admitted to trading on the Bonds Segment of the BSE Main Market as follows:
- Issuer: Balkan and Sea Properties REIT-Varna
- BSE code of the bond issue: BSPB
- ISIN of the bond issue: BG2100013213
- Annual interest rate after 27 April 2023: 6-month EURIBOR + 1% (100 bps) but not less than 3.5% and not more than 5.5% p.a.
- Date of registering the amendments to the bond issue parameters: 11 April 2023 (Tuesday)
The information document under Art. 100b (7) of the POSA is available on the website of the Exchange.

Balkan and Sea Properties ADSITS published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 15:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
