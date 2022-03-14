Balkancar ZARYA : Coupon Payment

Coupon Payment
14.03.2022 10:00:01 (local time)
Company: Balkancar-Zarya PLC-Pavlikeni (4BUA)
In view of a forthcoming interest payment on an issue of bonds, please, be informed of the following:
- Issuer: Balkancar-Zarya PLC-Pavlikeni
- BSE code: 4BUA
- ISIN: BG2100015077
- Date of interest payment: 22.03.2022
- Coupon rate: 3.5 %
- All bondholders registered with the Central Depository as of 17.03.2022 (Record Date) will be entitled to receive the payment.
- The final date for transacting in bonds of this issue on BSE-Sofia, as a result of which the buyer will have the right to the interest payment, will be 15.03.2022 (Ex Date: 16.03.2022).
