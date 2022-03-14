Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Balkancar ZARYA Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BZR   BG11BAPAAT13

BALKANCAR ZARYA PLC

(BZR)
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  12-29
0.89 BGN   +18.67%
04:04aBALKANCAR ZARYA : Coupon Payment
PU
04:04aBALKANCAR ZARYA : Partial Repayment
PU
02/25Balkancar ZARYA Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Balkancar ZARYA : Coupon Payment

03/14/2022 | 04:04am EDT
Coupon Payment 14.03.2022 10:00:01 (local time)

Company: Balkancar-Zarya PLC-Pavlikeni (4BUA)
In view of a forthcoming interest payment on an issue of bonds, please, be informed of the following:
- Issuer: Balkancar-Zarya PLC-Pavlikeni
- BSE code: 4BUA
- ISIN: BG2100015077
- Date of interest payment: 22.03.2022
- Coupon rate: 3.5 %
- All bondholders registered with the Central Depository as of 17.03.2022 (Record Date) will be entitled to receive the payment.
- The final date for transacting in bonds of this issue on BSE-Sofia, as a result of which the buyer will have the right to the interest payment, will be 15.03.2022 (Ex Date: 16.03.2022).

Disclaimer

Balkancar Zarya AD published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 08:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 12,4 M 6,93 M 6,93 M
Net income 2021 1,07 M 0,60 M 0,60 M
Net Debt 2021 8,49 M 4,75 M 4,75 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2,14 M 1,20 M 1,20 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,24x
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart BALKANCAR ZARYA PLC
Duration : Period :
Balkancar ZARYA Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dimitar Vladimirov Ivanchov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stoyan Stoychev Stoev Chairman
Ventsislav Kirilov Stoynev Director
Pavlin Todorov Penchev Director-Investor Relations
Mariyana Borisova Patova Chief Accountant
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BALKANCAR ZARYA PLC0.00%1
DENSO CORPORATION-28.61%44 340
APTIV PLC-35.65%28 715
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-24.12%17 673
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-27.65%17 275
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-17.68%15 427