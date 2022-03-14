Balkancar ZARYA : Coupon Payment

14.03.2022 10:00:01 (local time)

Company: Balkancar-Zarya PLC-Pavlikeni (4BUA)

In view of a forthcoming interest payment on an issue of bonds, please, be informed of the following:

- Issuer: Balkancar-Zarya PLC-Pavlikeni

- BSE code: 4BUA

- ISIN: BG2100015077

- Date of interest payment: 22.03.2022

- Coupon rate: 3.5 %

- All bondholders registered with the Central Depository as of 17.03.2022 (Record Date) will be entitled to receive the payment.

- The final date for transacting in bonds of this issue on BSE-Sofia, as a result of which the buyer will have the right to the interest payment, will be 15.03.2022 (Ex Date: 16.03.2022).