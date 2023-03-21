Balkancar ZARYA : Coupon Payment

21.03.2023 16:30:07 (local time)

Company: Balkancar-Zarya PLC-Pavlikeni (4BUA)

BSE has received a notification of the executed coupon and amortisation payment due by 22 March 2023 on the issue of bonds of Balkancar-Zarya PLC (4BUA), ISIN BG2100015077.

