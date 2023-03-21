Advanced search
    BZR   BG11BAPAAT13

BALKANCAR ZARYA PLC

(BZR)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-23
2.480 BGN   +24.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Balkancar ZARYA : Coupon Payment

03/21/2023 | 11:01am EDT
Coupon Payment 21.03.2023 16:30:07 (local time)

Company: Balkancar-Zarya PLC-Pavlikeni (4BUA)
BSE has received a notification of the executed coupon and amortisation payment due by 22 March 2023 on the issue of bonds of Balkancar-Zarya PLC (4BUA), ISIN BG2100015077.
The entire piece of news may be found on the financial website X3News.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Balkancar Zarya AD published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2023 15:00:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
11:01aBalkancar Zarya : Coupon Payment
PU
03/14Balkancar Zarya : Coupon Payment
PU
03/14Balkancar Zarya : Partial Repayment
PU
02/24Balkancar ZARYA Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/16Balkancar Zarya : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' truste..
PU
01/26Balkancar Zarya : Financial and other reports (Quarterly report of a bond issuer)
PU
2022Balkancar ZARYA Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 20..
CI
2022Balkancar Zarya : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' truste..
PU
2022Balkancar Zarya : Financial and other reports (Quarterly report of a bond issuer)
PU
2022Balkancar Zarya : Coupon Payment
PU
Financials
Sales 2021 12,4 M 6,79 M 6,79 M
Net income 2021 0,92 M 0,50 M 0,50 M
Net Debt 2021 8,48 M 4,65 M 4,65 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5,96 M 3,27 M 3,27 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,24x
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dimitar Vladimirov Ivanchov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stoyan Stoychev Stoev Chairman
Ventsislav Kirilov Stoynev Director
Pavlin Todorov Penchev Director-Investor Relations
Mariyana Borisova Patova Chief Accountant
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BALKANCAR ZARYA PLC-0.80%3
DENSO CORPORATION6.23%39 548
APTIV PLC16.84%29 482
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD5.99%14 818
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-9.52%14 387
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.9.16%14 091
