Balkancar ZARYA : Coupon Payment

Coupon Payment
21.03.2023 16:30:07 (local time)
Company: Balkancar-Zarya PLC-Pavlikeni (4BUA)
BSE has received a notification of the executed coupon and amortisation payment due by 22 March 2023 on the issue of bonds of Balkancar-Zarya PLC (4BUA), ISIN BG2100015077.
The entire piece of news may be found on the financial website X3News.
Disclaimer
Balkancar Zarya AD published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2023 15:00:12 UTC.