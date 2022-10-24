Balkancar ZARYA : Financial and other reports (Quarterly report of a bond issuer)

24.10.2022 17:29:43 (local time)

Company: Balkancar-Zarya PLC-Pavlikeni (4BUA)

BSE has received an interim report on the compliance with the terms of the bond issue of Balkancar-Zarya PLC, ISIN BG2100015077, as of 30 September 2022.

The report can be found on the financial website X3News.

