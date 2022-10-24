Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Bulgaria
  Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  Balkancar ZARYA Plc
  News
  Summary
    BZR   BG11BAPAAT13

BALKANCAR ZARYA PLC

(BZR)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-27
0.9350 BGN   -0.53%
11:10aBalkancar Zarya : Financial and other reports (Quarterly report of a bond issuer)
PU
09/19Balkancar Zarya : Coupon Payment
PU
09/14Balkancar Zarya : Partial Repayment
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Balkancar ZARYA : Financial and other reports (Quarterly report of a bond issuer)

10/24/2022 | 11:10am EDT
Financial and other reports (Quarterly report of a bond issuer) 24.10.2022 17:29:43 (local time)

Company: Balkancar-Zarya PLC-Pavlikeni (4BUA)
BSE has received an interim report on the compliance with the terms of the bond issue of Balkancar-Zarya PLC, ISIN BG2100015077, as of 30 September 2022.
The report can be found on the financial website X3News.

Disclaimer

Balkancar Zarya AD published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2022 15:09:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 12,4 M 6,21 M 6,21 M
Net income 2021 0,92 M 0,46 M 0,46 M
Net Debt 2021 8,48 M 4,25 M 4,25 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2,25 M 1,13 M 1,13 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,24x
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart BALKANCAR ZARYA PLC
Duration : Period :
Balkancar ZARYA Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dimitar Vladimirov Ivanchov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stoyan Stoychev Stoev Chairman
Ventsislav Kirilov Stoynev Director
Pavlin Todorov Penchev Director-Investor Relations
Mariyana Borisova Patova Chief Accountant
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BALKANCAR ZARYA PLC5.06%1
DENSO CORPORATION-25.82%36 416
APTIV PLC-47.23%23 582
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-31.07%14 857
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-19.84%12 903
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-24.69%12 201