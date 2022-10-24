Balkancar ZARYA : Financial and other reports (Quarterly report of a bond issuer)

Financial and other reports (Quarterly report of a bond issuer)
24.10.2022 17:29:43 (local time)
Company: Balkancar-Zarya PLC-Pavlikeni (4BUA)
BSE has received an interim report on the compliance with the terms of the bond issue of Balkancar-Zarya PLC, ISIN BG2100015077, as of 30 September 2022.
The report can be found on the financial website X3News.
Balkancar Zarya AD published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2022 15:09:00 UTC.