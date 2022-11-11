Balkancar ZARYA : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)

11.11.2022 15:48:17 (local time)

Company: Balkancar-Zarya PLC-Pavlikeni (4BUA)

BSE has received a report under Art. 100g (1) of the POSA as of 30 September 2022 from Texim Bank AD in the latter's capacity of a trustee of the bondholders of Balkancar-Zarya PLC-Pavlikeni (4BUA), ISIN BG2100015077.

The report may be accessed via the website of the Exchange.

