  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Balkancar ZARYA Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BZR   BG11BAPAAT13

BALKANCAR ZARYA PLC

(BZR)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-24
1.450 BGN   +55.08%
10/24Balkancar Zarya : Financial and other reports (Quarterly report of a bond issuer)
PU
09/19Balkancar Zarya : Coupon Payment
PU
09/14Balkancar Zarya : Partial Repayment
PU
Balkancar ZARYA : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)

11/11/2022 | 10:42am EST
Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee) 11.11.2022 15:48:17 (local time)

Company: Balkancar-Zarya PLC-Pavlikeni (4BUA)
BSE has received a report under Art. 100g (1) of the POSA as of 30 September 2022 from Texim Bank AD in the latter's capacity of a trustee of the bondholders of Balkancar-Zarya PLC-Pavlikeni (4BUA), ISIN BG2100015077.
The report may be accessed via the website of the Exchange.

Disclaimer

Balkancar Zarya AD published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 15:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BALKANCAR ZARYA PLC
10/24Balkancar Zarya : Financial and other reports (Quarterly report of a bond issuer)
PU
09/19Balkancar Zarya : Coupon Payment
PU
09/14Balkancar Zarya : Partial Repayment
PU
09/14Balkancar Zarya : Coupon Payment
PU
08/24Balkancar ZARYA Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/25Balkancar Zarya : Financial and other reports (Quarterly report of a bond issuer)
PU
05/27Balkancar ZARYA Plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/20Balkancar Zarya : Financial and other reports (Quarterly report of a bond issuer)
PU
03/17Balkancar Zarya : Coupon Payment
PU
03/14Balkancar Zarya : Partial Repayment
PU
Financials
Sales 2021 12,4 M 6,44 M 6,44 M
Net income 2021 0,92 M 0,48 M 0,48 M
Net Debt 2021 8,48 M 4,41 M 4,41 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3,49 M 1,81 M 1,81 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,24x
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dimitar Vladimirov Ivanchov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stoyan Stoychev Stoev Chairman
Ventsislav Kirilov Stoynev Director
Pavlin Todorov Penchev Director-Investor Relations
Mariyana Borisova Patova Chief Accountant
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BALKANCAR ZARYA PLC62.92%2
DENSO CORPORATION-23.95%38 394
APTIV PLC-33.73%29 620
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-23.08%16 825
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-13.36%14 777
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-21.32%12 770