Balkancar ZARYA : Partial Repayment

14.03.2022 10:00:02 (local time)

Company: Balkancar-Zarya PLC-Pavlikeni (4BUA)

In view of a forthcoming partial repayment of the principal of an issue of bonds, please be informed of the following:

- Issuer: Balkancar-Zarya PLC-Pavlikeni

- BSE code: 4BUA

- ISIN code: BG2100015077

- Date of partial repayment: 22.03.2022

- Total partial repayment: EUR 84260

- Partial repayment per bond: EUR 15.32

- The right on partial repayment of the principal will be entitled to all bondholders registered with the Central Depository as of 17.03.2022 (Record Date).

- The final date for transacting bonds of this issue on the BSE-Sofia, as a result of which the holder will have the right on partial repayment of the principal, will be 15.03.2022 (Ex Date: 16.03.2022).

- Following 22.03.2022, the interest will be calculated on the rest of the outstanding principal i.e. on EUR 3694625.

- Exchange transactions executed after 15.03.2022 will entitle rights on the outstanding principal per bond i.e. on EUR 671.75.

