Balkancar ZARYA : Partial Repayment

Partial Repayment
14.03.2022 10:00:02 (local time)
Company: Balkancar-Zarya PLC-Pavlikeni (4BUA)
In view of a forthcoming partial repayment of the principal of an issue of bonds, please be informed of the following:
- Issuer: Balkancar-Zarya PLC-Pavlikeni
- BSE code: 4BUA
- ISIN code: BG2100015077
- Date of partial repayment: 22.03.2022
- Total partial repayment: EUR 84260
- Partial repayment per bond: EUR 15.32
- The right on partial repayment of the principal will be entitled to all bondholders registered with the Central Depository as of 17.03.2022 (Record Date).
- The final date for transacting bonds of this issue on the BSE-Sofia, as a result of which the holder will have the right on partial repayment of the principal, will be 15.03.2022 (Ex Date: 16.03.2022).
- Following 22.03.2022, the interest will be calculated on the rest of the outstanding principal i.e. on EUR 3694625.
- Exchange transactions executed after 15.03.2022 will entitle rights on the outstanding principal per bond i.e. on EUR 671.75.
Disclaimer
Balkancar Zarya AD published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 08:03:02 UTC.