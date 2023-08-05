Balkrishna Industries Limited announced that at its board meeting held on 5 August 2023, the board inter alia took following decision: The board has declared a first interim dividend of INR 4.00 per equity share (200%) on the equity shares of INR 2 each (face value) for the financial year 2023-2024. And the payment thereof shall be credited/dispatched within 30 days from the date of declaration as per applicable provisions of Companies Act, 2013, to such shareholders as on record date is 12 August 2023.