Balkrishna Industries Limited announced that at its board meeting held on 5 August 2023, the board inter alia took following decision: The board has declared a first interim dividend of INR 4.00 per equity share (200%) on the equity shares of INR 2 each (face value) for the financial year 2023-2024. And the payment thereof shall be credited/dispatched within 30 days from the date of declaration as per applicable provisions of Companies Act, 2013, to such shareholders as on record date is 12 August 2023.
Balkrishna Industries Limited Declares First Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-2024
Today at 07:12 am
