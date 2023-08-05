Balkrishna Industries Limited reported earnings results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was INR 21,593.5 million compared to INR 26,194.3 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 22,651.1 million compared to INR 27,251.5 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 3,318.8 million compared to INR 3,069.5 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 17.17 compared to INR 15.88 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 17.17 compared to INR 15.88 a year ago.

