Balkrishna Industries Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 22,531.9 million compared to INR 26,575.2 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 23,602.8 million compared to INR 28,841.7 million a year ago. Net income was INR 3,474.4 million compared to INR 3,822.6 million a year ago.
For the six months, sales was INR 44,125.4 million compared to INR 52,769.5 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 46,253.9 million compared to INR 56,093.2 million a year ago. Net income was INR 6,793.2 million compared to INR 6,892.2 million a year ago.