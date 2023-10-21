Balkrishna Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023
October 21, 2023 at 06:44 am EDT
Balkrishna Industries Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 22,531.9 million compared to INR 26,575.2 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 23,602.8 million compared to INR 28,841.7 million a year ago. Net income was INR 3,474.4 million compared to INR 3,822.6 million a year ago.
For the six months, sales was INR 44,125.4 million compared to INR 52,769.5 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 46,253.9 million compared to INR 56,093.2 million a year ago. Net income was INR 6,793.2 million compared to INR 6,892.2 million a year ago.
Balkrishna Industries Limited is an India-based company that is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of off-highway tires (OHT) in the specialist segments, such as agricultural, industrial and construction, earthmovers and port, mining, forestry, lawn and garden and all-terrain vehicles (ATV). The Companyâs agricultural applications include tractor, harvester, implements, telehandler, agro truck, go-kart, golf kart, mower, fertilizer truck, compact loader, backhoe loader, mobile home, and universal vehicle. Its industrial applications include compactor, container handler, reach stacker, excavator, forklift, skid steer, grader, straddle carrier, RTG crane, mobile crane, terminal tractor, tow tractor, light truck, road rail equipment, trailer, and military truck. Its off the road applications include articulated dump truck, rigid dump truck, load haul dump, low profile dump truck, underground mining vehicle, and scraper.