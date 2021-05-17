Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Balkrishna Industries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    502355   INE787D01026

BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(502355)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Financials push India stocks higher as domestic COVID-19 cases ease

05/17/2021 | 06:34am EDT
BENGALURU, May 17 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed more than 1% higher on Monday, boosted by gains in financial stocks, as investor sentiment improved after domestic coronavirus cases fell below the 300,000 mark for the first time since April 21.

The NSE Nifty 50 index settled 1.67% higher at 14,923.15, snapping a three-session losing streak, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended up 1.74% at 49,580.73.

Last week, both indexes lost 0.9% after worries over higher U.S. inflation triggered a sell-off in global markets.

"The decline in the speed of new cases is helping domestic markets," said Narendra Solanki, head of equity research (fundamental) at Anand Rathi Investment Services.

"At this rate, lockdowns might not continue for too long and investor sentiment is upbeat."

However, Moody's Investors Service warned on Monday that the second severe wave of coronavirus infections would delay earnings recovery for Indian companies. Last week, the ratings agency had warned that the second wave would slow near-term economic recovery.

India reported 281,386 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, helped by extended lockdowns in some states.

On Monday, financial stocks were the top boost to the Nifty. Nifty's Bank index closed 4.01% higher, while the PSU Bank index and financials index each settled over 3% higher.

Shares of Federal Bank ended up 2.39% after it logged a rise in March-quarter profit.

The Nifty Auto index added 1.9%, led by a 10.43% rise in Balkrishna Industries after the tyre maker posted a rise in quarterly profit on Friday.

Bucking the trend, Pharma stocks gave up early gains to settle 0.19% lower and were among the only two sub-sectors to close in the red.

Shares of Bharti Airtel closed 1.92% lower ahead of its March-quarter results.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES LIMITED -1.26% 1895.55 End-of-day quote.15.20%
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED -0.22% 560.55 End-of-day quote.10.06%
SENSEX 30 1.74% 49580.73 Real-time Quote.2.05%
THE FEDERAL BANK LIMITED 2.39% 81.55 Delayed Quote.19.42%
Financials
Sales 2021 55 881 M 763 M 763 M
Net income 2021 10 657 M 146 M 146 M
Net cash 2021 6 514 M 89,0 M 89,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 34,4x
Yield 2021 0,71%
Capitalization 366 B 5 002 M 5 005 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,44x
EV / Sales 2022 5,12x
Nbr of Employees 2 834
Free-Float 40,9%
Chart BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Balkrishna Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1 895,55 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rajiv Arvind Poddar Joint MD & Non-Independent Executive Director
Arvind Kumar M. Poddar Chairman & Joint Managing Director
M. S. Bajaj Chief Financial Officer & President-Commercial
Dilip M. Vaidya Technical Head
Vipul R. Shah Secretary & Non-Independent Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES LIMITED15.20%5 002
SHANDONG LINGLONG TYRE CO., LTD.33.15%9 832
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.5.66%5 685
HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.21.83%5 193
CHENG SHIN RUBBER IND. CO., LTD.0.68%5 138
MRF LIMITED0.59%4 409