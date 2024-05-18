Balkrishna Industries Limited is an India-based company that is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of off-highway tires (OHT) in the specialist segments, such as agricultural, industrial and construction, earthmovers and port, mining, forestry, lawn and garden and all-terrain vehicles (ATV). The Companyâs agricultural applications include tractor, harvester, implements, telehandler, agro truck, go-kart, golf kart, mower, fertilizer truck, compact loader, backhoe loader, mobile home, and universal vehicle. Its industrial applications include compactor, container handler, reach stacker, excavator, forklift, skid steer, grader, straddle carrier, RTG crane, mobile crane, terminal tractor, tow tractor, light truck, road rail equipment, trailer, and military truck. Its off the road applications include articulated dump truck, rigid dump truck, load haul dump, low profile dump truck, underground mining vehicle, and scraper.