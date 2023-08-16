(Alliance News) - BAE Systems PLC is sizing up a possible move to acquire the aerospace division of Ball Corp in what would be the largest purchase by a London listing in the year to date, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

The defence contractor is in talks with Ball for a deal which could value the Westminster, Colorado-based firm's aerospace arm at USD4 billion. Ball generates the bulk of its revenue from packaging.

Ball in June said it was exploring its options for the division in question to "better position its aerospace business to provide value to shareholders and customers".

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-08-16/bae-is-said-in-talks-to-buy-ball-s-4-billion-aerospace-unit?cmpid=BBBXT081623_DEALS&utm_medium=email&utm_source=newsletter&utm_term=230816&utm_campaign=deals

BAE shares fell 1.5% to 999.80 pence each in London on Wednesday.

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.