Ball : 2021 Ball Corporation Combined Report

Ball Corporation is one of the world's leading suppliers of aluminum packaging for the beverage, personal care and household products industries. Our sustainable, aluminum packaging products are produced for a variety of end uses and are manufactured in over 70 facilities around the world. We also provide aerospace and other technologies and services to the U.S. government through our aerospace segment.
Ball Corporation and its subsidiaries employ 24,300 people worldwide and reported 2021 net sales of $13.8 billion.
Throughout the PDF of this report online, click this symbolfor additional web content.
TO OUR FELLOW STAKEHOLDERS
2021 proved to be another year of notable progress for Ball Corporation. We remained committed to operating our business in a way that generated higher earnings and Economic Value Added (EVA®) dollars and positive returns for our shareholders.
Our purpose is driven by an understanding of the important role we play in shaping the future, not just for ourselves, but for the many communities in which we operate and for the planet as a whole. We know we are stronger together when we work across industries and geographies, collectively creating a better future for generations to come. We envision a future in which recycling is a common and everyday practice around the globe, with products of all types being packaged in infinitely recyclable aluminum, and one where critical technologies continuously evaluate the health of our planet and its many ecosystems to give us the intelligence we need to be more responsible and sustainable.
Given Ball Corporation's role in this vision for the future, we took intentional actions to make 2021 a defining year for our organization. With purpose, conviction and through the lens of Drive for 10 - We Know Who We Are, We Know What is Important and We Know Where We Are Going - we established ambitious 2030 sustainability goals that will impact Ball and our entire value chain, and we took deliberate action to define
BALL CORPORATION
1
STAKEHOLDER LETTER
2021
2020
2019
$290
$271
$217
EVA DOLLARS*
EVA DOLLARS
EVA DOLLARS
EVA represents net operating earnings after taxes less a capital charge of 9% after taxes on average invested capital employed ($ in millions).
our future and allow our growth ambitions to become a reality. We have said it before, and we know it to be true, Our Time Is Now, and we remain on course for making a difference for our customers, consumers, communities and the planet. In this, our inaugural combined annual and sustainability report, we invite you to learn about the many ways Ball Corporation achieves strong financial performance through the lenses of environmental, social and economic sustainability.
POSITIONED FOR ONGOING SUCCESS
Despite impacts from the lingering global pandemic,
far-reaching supply chain disruptions, and the need to balance new ways of working and connecting with each other while prioritizing the health and safety of our workforce, we continued to innovate and deliver strong results throughout 2021.
Our performance remains a testament to the unique and inclusive culture we have nurtured, our EVA®-driven owner's mindset and those Drive for 10 tenets that continue to guide our business. The growth outlined in this report reminds us that we are indeed stronger together, and when confronted by challenges and obstacles, like those stemming from the global pandemic and climate
change, we have demonstrated that our success is greatest when we take collective action to make the world a better place. Further, we are confident we have the right blend of talent and a winning product portfolio to continue delivering results and advancing our business for decades to come.
Through a combination of resilience, determination and the unprecedented global growth of our aluminum packaging and aerospace technologies businesses, last year we increased comparable diluted earnings per share by 18%. Further, our strong balance sheet and cash flow from operations
2
underpinned $1.7 billion of disciplined capital expenditures strategically aligned to address our global growth agenda. We also increased EVA® dollars by 7% and returned approximately $950 million to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases. With our defined purpose in tow, we move forward with a sense of urgency and our sights set on strengthening our company's commitments and increasing consumers' awareness around sustainability, aluminum and a circular economy, while simultaneously accelerating our own growth. Our more than 24,300 employees are united with a common goal, ready to make the most of the growth opportunities that await us, while leaving a positive mark on our world.
SUSTAINABILITY IS OUR GROWTH STRATEGY At Ball, sustainability does not refer to ideals or "nice to dos," but rather imperative business fundamentals that we believe serve as linchpins for
STAKEHOLDER LETTER
long-term, sustainable growth. Ball is committed to improving product stewardship by strategically supporting our customers' business goals and developing comprehensive net zero emissions and circularity strategies to enable the delivery of holistic solutions throughout the entire life cycle of our products. Our truly collaborative approach ensures our entire value chain - suppliers, customers and other business partners - are working together to make a difference in our industry. Across our entire organization, we are united in our efforts to increase the global recycling rate for aluminum packaging to 90% through a combination of initiatives and programs designed to educate consumers, advance public policy and upgrade much-needed recycling infrastructure.
We remain committed to demonstrating our manufacturing expertise and climate leadership by championing our vision for the future and leading by example. We know true leadership begins
BALL CORPORATION
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.