Ball : 2021 Ball Corporation Combined Report

TO OUR FELLOW STAKEHOLDERS

2021 proved to be another year of notable progress for Ball Corporation. We remained committed to operating our business in a way that generated higher earnings and Economic Value Added (EVA®) dollars and positive returns for our shareholders.

Our purpose is driven by an understanding of the important role we play in shaping the future, not just for ourselves, but for the many communities in which we operate and for the planet as a whole. We know we are stronger together when we work across industries and geographies, collectively creating a better future for generations to come. We envision a future in which recycling is a common and everyday practice around the globe, with products of all types being packaged in infinitely recyclable aluminum, and one where critical technologies continuously evaluate the health of our planet and its many ecosystems to give us the intelligence we need to be more responsible and sustainable.

Given Ball Corporation's role in this vision for the future, we took intentional actions to make 2021 a defining year for our organization. With purpose, conviction and through the lens of Drive for 10 - We Know Who We Are, We Know What is Important and We Know Where We Are Going - we established ambitious 2030 sustainability goals that will impact Ball and our entire value chain, and we took deliberate action to define