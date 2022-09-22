Advanced search
Ball : 2022 Investor Day Slides

09/22/2022
9/22/2022

BALL NOW AND BEYOND

Management Briefing at Biennial Investor Day

Westminster, Colorado

September 22, 2022

Dan Fisher,

President & CEO

BALL

NOW AND

BEYOND

Biennial Investor Day ‐ Ball Now and Beyond - September 22, 2022

2

1

9/22/2022

FORWARD‐LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains "forward‐looking" statements concerning future events and financial performance. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "believes," and similar expressions typically identify forward‐looking statements, which are generally any statements other than statements of historical fact. Such statements are based on current expectations or views of the future and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. You should therefore not place undue reliance upon any forward‐looking statements, and they should be read in conjunction with, and qualified in their entirety by, the cautionary statements referenced below. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Key factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to be different are summarized in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Exhibit 99 in our Form 10‐K, which are available on our website and at www.sec.gov. Additional factors that might affect: a) our packaging segments include product capacity, supply, and demand constraints and fluctuations and changes in consumption patterns; availability/cost of raw materials, equipment, and logistics; competitive packaging, pricing and substitution; changes in climate and weather; footprint adjustments and other manufacturing changes, including the startup of new facilities and lines; failure to achieve synergies, productivity improvements or cost reductions; unfavorable mandatory deposit or packaging laws; customer and supplier consolidation; power and supply chain interruptions; changes in major customer or supplier contracts or loss of a major customer or supplier; inability to pass through increased costs; war, political instability and sanctions, including relating to the situation in Russia and Ukraine and its impact on our supply chain and our ability to operate in Russia and the EMEA region generally; changes in foreign exchange or tax rates; and tariffs, trade actions, or other governmental actions, including business restrictions and shelter‐in‐place orders in any country or jurisdiction affecting goods produced by us or in our supply chain, including imported raw materials; b) our aerospace segment include funding, authorization, availability and returns of government and commercial contracts; and delays, extensions and technical uncertainties affecting segment contracts; c) the Company as a whole include those listed above plus: the extent to which sustainability‐related opportunities arise and can be capitalized upon; changes in senior management, succession, and the ability to attract and retain skilled labor; regulatory actions or issues including those related to tax, ESG reporting, competition, environmental, health and workplace safety, including U.S. FDA and other actions or public concerns affecting products filled in our containers, or chemicals or substances used in raw materials or in the manufacturing process; technological developments and innovations; the ability to manage cyber threats; litigation; strikes; disease; pandemic; labor cost changes; inflation; rates of return on assets of the Company's defined benefit retirement plans; pension changes; uncertainties surrounding geopolitical events and governmental policies, including policies, orders, and actions related to COVID‐19; reduced cash flow; interest rates affecting our debt; and successful or unsuccessful joint ventures, acquisitions and divestitures, including the sale of our Russian business, and their effects on our operating results and business generally.

Biennial Investor Day ‐ Ball Now and Beyond - September 22, 2022

3

PARTICIPATING MANAGEMENT

Presenters

Dan Fisher

Ron Lewis

President and CEO

SVP and COO, Global Beverage Packaging

Scott Morrison

Ramon Arratia

EVP and CFO

Chief Sustainability Officer

Q & A Session Panel

Jay Billings

Carey Causey

President, Global Aluminum Aerosol Packaging

President, Beverage Packaging EMEA

Dave Kaufman

Jeff Knobel

SVP and President, Ball Aerospace

SVP, Global Beverage Finance and Treasurer

Emily Fong Mitchell

Kathleen Pitre

President and General Manager, Ball Aluminum Cups

President, Beverage Packaging North and Central America

Stacey Valy Panayiotou

Fauze Villatoro

SVP and Chief Human Resources Officer

President, Beverage Packaging South America

Biennial Investor Day ‐ Ball Now and Beyond - September 22, 2022

4

2

9/22/2022

9:00 am

Ball Now and Beyond

Dan Fisher, President and CEO

9:25 am

Building a Sustainable Future One Beverage at a Time

Ron Lewis, SVP and COO, Global Beverage Packaging

9:50 am

Break

AGENDA

10:00 am

Enabling Durable Growth Through Circularity and Stewardship

Ramon Arratia, Chief Sustainability Officer

10:25 am

Achieving Financial Goals and Delivering the Ball Equation

Scott Morrison, EVP and CFO

10:45 am

Break

11:00 am ‐

Q & A Session

12:15 pm

Featuring Executives and Global Business Presidents

*All times listed as Mountain Time; exact schedule may vary.

Biennial Investor Day ‐ Ball Now and Beyond - September 22, 2022

PERPETUATING OUR DRIVE FOR 10 VISION

5

Drive for 10 is a mindset around perfection, with a greater sense of urgency around our future success.

Biennial Investor Day ‐ Ball Now and Beyond - September 22, 2022

6

3

9/22/2022

HONORING OUR HERITAGE, CULTURE AND OWNERSHIP MINDSET

AND

ENSURING OUR FUTURE IS AS BRIGHT AS OUR PAST

Biennial Investor Day ‐ Ball Now and Beyond - September 22, 2022

7

MANAGING THROUGH AN EVA LENS - OUR 30TH ANNIVERSARY

Biennial Investor Day ‐ Ball Now and Beyond - September 22, 2022

8

4

9/22/2022

PRESERVING OUR PLANET AND DELIVERING

VALUE BY CREATING CIRCULAR ALUMINUM

PACKAGING SOLUTIONS AND EXQUISITE

ENVIRONMENTAL, SPACE SCIENCE AND

DEFENSE TECHNOLOGIES

Biennial Investor Day ‐ Ball Now and Beyond - September 22, 2022

9

PARTNERING WITH OUR GLOBAL CUSTOMERS

…who put their trust, and their products, in ours

Logos may be registered trademarks of their respective owners and may represent aluminum cup distribution partners.

Biennial Investor Day ‐ Ball Now and Beyond - September 22, 2022

10

5

Disclaimer

Ball Corporation published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2022 15:09:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15 812 M - -
Net income 2022 795 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 282 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,6x
Yield 2022 1,49%
Capitalization 16 941 M 16 941 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,60x
EV / Sales 2023 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 24 300
Free-Float 45,7%
