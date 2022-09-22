Ball : 2022 Investor Day Slides

Biennial Investor Day ‐ Ball Now and Beyond - September 22, 2022
FORWARD‐LOOKING STATEMENTS
This presentation contains "forward‐looking" statements concerning future events and financial performance. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "believes," and similar expressions typically identify forward‐looking statements, which are generally any statements other than statements of historical fact. Such statements are based on current expectations or views of the future and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. You should therefore not place undue reliance upon any forward‐looking statements, and they should be read in conjunction with, and qualified in their entirety by, the cautionary statements referenced below. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Key factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to be different are summarized in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Exhibit 99 in our Form 10‐K, which are available on our website and at www.sec.gov. Additional factors that might affect: a) our packaging segments include product capacity, supply, and demand constraints and fluctuations and changes in consumption patterns; availability/cost of raw materials, equipment, and logistics; competitive packaging, pricing and substitution; changes in climate and weather; footprint adjustments and other manufacturing changes, including the startup of new facilities and lines; failure to achieve synergies, productivity improvements or cost reductions; unfavorable mandatory deposit or packaging laws; customer and supplier consolidation; power and supply chain interruptions; changes in major customer or supplier contracts or loss of a major customer or supplier; inability to pass through increased costs; war, political instability and sanctions, including relating to the situation in Russia and Ukraine and its impact on our supply chain and our ability to operate in Russia and the EMEA region generally; changes in foreign exchange or tax rates; and tariffs, trade actions, or other governmental actions, including business restrictions and shelter‐in‐place orders in any country or jurisdiction affecting goods produced by us or in our supply chain, including imported raw materials; b) our aerospace segment include funding, authorization, availability and returns of government and commercial contracts; and delays, extensions and technical uncertainties affecting segment contracts; c) the Company as a whole include those listed above plus: the extent to which sustainability‐related opportunities arise and can be capitalized upon; changes in senior management, succession, and the ability to attract and retain skilled labor; regulatory actions or issues including those related to tax, ESG reporting, competition, environmental, health and workplace safety, including U.S. FDA and other actions or public concerns affecting products filled in our containers, or chemicals or substances used in raw materials or in the manufacturing process; technological developments and innovations; the ability to manage cyber threats; litigation; strikes; disease; pandemic; labor cost changes; inflation; rates of return on assets of the Company's defined benefit retirement plans; pension changes; uncertainties surrounding geopolitical events and governmental policies, including policies, orders, and actions related to COVID‐19; reduced cash flow; interest rates affecting our debt; and successful or unsuccessful joint ventures, acquisitions and divestitures, including the sale of our Russian business, and their effects on our operating results and business generally.
Biennial Investor Day ‐ Ball Now and Beyond - September 22, 2022
PARTICIPATING MANAGEMENT
Presenters
Dan Fisher
Ron Lewis
President and CEO
SVP and COO, Global Beverage Packaging
Scott Morrison
Ramon Arratia
EVP and CFO
Chief Sustainability Officer
Q & A Session Panel
Jay Billings
Carey Causey
President, Global Aluminum Aerosol Packaging
President, Beverage Packaging EMEA
Dave Kaufman
Jeff Knobel
SVP and President, Ball Aerospace
SVP, Global Beverage Finance and Treasurer
Emily Fong Mitchell
Kathleen Pitre
President and General Manager, Ball Aluminum Cups
President, Beverage Packaging North and Central America
Stacey Valy Panayiotou
Fauze Villatoro
SVP and Chief Human Resources Officer
President, Beverage Packaging South America
Biennial Investor Day ‐ Ball Now and Beyond - September 22, 2022
9:00 am
Ball Now and Beyond
Dan Fisher, President and CEO
9:25 am
Building a Sustainable Future One Beverage at a Time
Ron Lewis, SVP and COO, Global Beverage Packaging
9:50 am
Break
AGENDA
10:00 am
Enabling Durable Growth Through Circularity and Stewardship
Ramon Arratia, Chief Sustainability Officer
10:25 am
Achieving Financial Goals and Delivering the Ball Equation
Scott Morrison, EVP and CFO
10:45 am
Break
11:00 am ‐
Q & A Session
12:15 pm
Featuring Executives and Global Business Presidents
*All times listed as Mountain Time; exact schedule may vary.
Biennial Investor Day ‐ Ball Now and Beyond - September 22, 2022
PERPETUATING OUR DRIVE FOR 10 VISION
Drive for 10 is a mindset around perfection, with a greater sense of urgency around our future success.
Biennial Investor Day ‐ Ball Now and Beyond - September 22, 2022
HONORING OUR HERITAGE, CULTURE AND OWNERSHIP MINDSET
AND
ENSURING OUR FUTURE IS AS BRIGHT AS OUR PAST
Biennial Investor Day ‐ Ball Now and Beyond - September 22, 2022
MANAGING THROUGH AN EVA LENS - OUR 30TH ANNIVERSARY
Biennial Investor Day ‐ Ball Now and Beyond - September 22, 2022
PRESERVING OUR PLANET AND DELIVERING
VALUE BY CREATING CIRCULAR ALUMINUM
PACKAGING SOLUTIONS AND EXQUISITE
ENVIRONMENTAL, SPACE SCIENCE AND
DEFENSE TECHNOLOGIES
Biennial Investor Day ‐ Ball Now and Beyond - September 22, 2022
9
PARTNERING WITH OUR GLOBAL CUSTOMERS
…who put their trust, and their products, in ours
Logos may be registered trademarks of their respective owners and may represent aluminum cup distribution partners.
Biennial Investor Day ‐ Ball Now and Beyond - September 22, 2022
Ball Corporation published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2022 15:09:08 UTC.