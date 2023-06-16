Advanced search
    BALL   US0584981064

BALL CORPORATION

(BALL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:41:54 2023-06-16 pm EDT
58.33 USD   +7.05%
02:51pBall Corp explores sale of aerospace unit for more than $5 bln -sources
RE
06/14Transcript : Ball Corporation Presents at 2023 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference, Jun-14-2023 10:15 AM
CI
06/13Ball to Showcase Innovative Can and Bottle Portfolio at BevNET Live Summer 2023
PR
Ball Corp explores sale of aerospace unit for more than $5 bln -sources

06/16/2023 | 02:51pm EDT
June 16 (Reuters) - Ball Corp, the world's largest supplier of beer cans, is exploring a sale of its business that provides aerospace and national defense hardware, such as sensors and antennas, for over $5 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The divestment of the aerospace business, which accounted for 13% of Ball's consolidated net sales in 2022, would allow the Westminster, Colorado-based company to focus more on its beverage packaging operations and trim its debt pile of about $9.7 billion.

Ball launched an auction process to sell the aerospace unit in recent weeks, the sources said. The business has attracted the interest of large defense companies, such as BAE Systems Plc and Textron Inc, as well as private equity firms, the sources added.

No deal is certain, the sources said, who requested anonymity because the matter is confidential. Spokespeople for Ball, BAE Systems and Textron did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Ball, which has a market value of about $17 billion, established its aerospace division in the 1950s. It flourished to become a key contractor in areas such as earth science, aerial exploration and national security and intelligence programs.

Ball's aerospace technology enables the National Aeronautics and Space Administration to map global water resources, and helps the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration track weather conditions. It also serves commercial clients.

The aerospace business has been generating steady albeit limited cash flow for Ball, accounting for $170 million out of its $1.45 billion in comparable operating earnings in 2022.

(Reporting by David Carnevali in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
APB RESOURCES 0.37% 2.7 End-of-day quote.80.00%
BAE SYSTEMS PLC 1.30% 968.4 Delayed Quote.11.68%
BALL CORPORATION 5.67% 57.5546 Delayed Quote.6.55%
GLOBAL WATER RESOURCES, INC. -2.05% 12.4 Delayed Quote.-4.67%
TEXTRON INC. -0.32% 66.16 Delayed Quote.-7.78%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 15 213 M - -
Net income 2023 845 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7 979 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,5x
Yield 2023 1,49%
Capitalization 17 140 M 17 140 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,65x
EV / Sales 2024 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 45,7%
Managers and Directors
Daniel W. Fisher Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott Charles Morrison Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Brian Gabbard Chief Information Officer
Stuart A. Taylor Lead Independent Director
Georgia R. Nelson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BALL CORPORATION6.55%17 140
AMCOR PLC-13.69%14 755
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-7.69%13 649
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.5.52%10 337
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.7.40%8 331
SEALED AIR CORPORATION-21.55%5 684
