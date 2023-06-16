Ball Corp explores sale of aerospace unit for more than $5 bln -sources

June 16 (Reuters) - Ball Corp, the world's
largest supplier of beer cans, is exploring a sale of its
business that provides aerospace and national defense hardware,
such as sensors and antennas, for over $5 billion, people
familiar with the matter said on Friday.
The divestment of the aerospace business, which accounted
for 13% of Ball's consolidated net sales in 2022, would allow
the Westminster, Colorado-based company to focus more on its
beverage packaging operations and trim its debt pile of about
$9.7 billion.
Ball launched an auction process to sell the aerospace unit
in recent weeks, the sources said. The business has attracted
the interest of large defense companies, such as BAE Systems Plc
and Textron Inc, as well as private equity
firms, the sources added.
No deal is certain, the sources said, who requested
anonymity because the matter is confidential. Spokespeople for
Ball, BAE Systems and Textron did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
Ball, which has a market value of about $17 billion,
established its aerospace division in the 1950s. It flourished
to become a key contractor in areas such as earth science,
aerial exploration and national security and intelligence
programs.
Ball's aerospace technology enables the National Aeronautics
and Space Administration to map global water resources, and
helps the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration track
weather conditions. It also serves commercial clients.
The aerospace business has been generating steady albeit
limited cash flow for Ball, accounting for $170 million out of
its $1.45 billion in comparable operating earnings in 2022.
(Reporting by David Carnevali in New York; Editing by Leslie
Adler)