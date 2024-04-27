BALL CORPORATION FQ1 2024 EARNINGS CALL APR 26, 2024

end issue, which we've talked about forever in a day, it's just lumpy, and it's incredibly profitable because of the tax jurisdictions down there. Yes, nothing fundamental. It's not Argentina. It's not pricing mechanisms and contracts, All of that's really stable.

George Leon Staphos

BofA Securities, Research Division

Understood. My last two ones quick. Number one, just piggyback again on the aluminum question, recognizing it's a watch out, but not something you're terribly concerned about. I know over the last couple of years, 3 years, you've probably been working on supply chain, clearly, with a lot of this inventory now showing up, or a lot of this aluminum showing up in inventory and warehouse that might not be able to be used because of the sanctions. What are the risks and how are you planning against it if there is some sort of mill disruption somewhere around the world that we don't see some spike, some tightening in an aluminum therefore can sheet, what are your thoughts there and how you're planning against that?

And then last, can you just give us a little bit more color on the payout that was related to the aerospace sales? Again, congratulations. It was obviously a favorable valuation. But kind of what went into that number? Congratulations on 1Q.

Daniel William Fisher

Chairman & CEO

Thank you very much. So we've learned a lot. This may be a little long-winded answer in terms of our price cost and managing the risk, managing tariffs, managing sanctions as it relates to your inventory supply. We've gotten a lot better at this since the tariffs were put in place in 2016. We've got 21 different metal programs. So metal that would be of concern on sanctions, we're really not shipping it to countries where that's even in conversation. So it will be going to places that it can be used, where there's trade relations with those countries that may have some concerning trade routes or unintended consequences.

So we're managing those. We've derisked that over the last handful of years, and we've gotten pretty good at that, understanding what's going on relative to those conversations and how we get out ahead of it. So it's less of an issue. I agree. I mean, 4 or 5 years ago, we spent an inordinate amount of time on things just like that because it wasn't in the ethos, it wasn't in our management patterns and our cadence of conversations, in our S&OP process. But I think it's pretty well under control, not to say that the world is not going to change here suddenly, and we need to manage it. But I would put this in the category of very low risk for us at this point in terms of just how we're managing our portfolio.

And then I'll let Howard weigh in on some of the proceeds comments again.

Howard H. Yu

Executive VP & CFO

Sure, George, that is a noncomparable compensation component associated with the aerospace sale. Part of the variable performance- based compensation plan for Ball employees. I think the way we think of it is the magnitude of the impact of this disposition causes the expense to be not normal. And so we've recognized approximately a $4.7 billion after tax gain on this disposition which is unprecedented, of course, and not likely to ever recur. And so for that reason, we're treating that as a noncomparable compensation component associated with that.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Edlain Rodriguez with Mizuho.

Edlain S. Rodriguez

Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division

Again congrats to Brandon and Miranda and Ann, we're going to miss you.

Quick one on Europe. Clearly, a better start to the year, better than expected. But are you seeing any fundamental improvement in terms of consumer spending improving? Like what was the surprise, what are you seeing there?

Daniel William Fisher

Chairman & CEO

Great. Yes. So I think it's twofold. I wouldn't say end consumers are spending more. I would say the relative inflation versus payroll mechanism and then the promotional activity for our customers is impacting and influencing volume. And the other piece is the

