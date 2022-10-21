Ballantyne Strong : Proxy Statement for 2022 Annual Meeting 10/21/2022 | 04:10am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields PROXY STATEMENT AND NOTICE FOR THE 2022 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS to be held at 4201 Congress Street, Suite 190 Charlotte, North Carolina 28209 on December 6, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. (local time) NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS to be held December 6, 2022 The 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Ballantyne Strong, Inc. will be held at Village Tavern, 4201 Congress Street, Suite 190, Charlotte, North Carolina 28209, on December 6, 2022, at 5:00 p.m., local time (including any adjournments or postponements thereof, the "Annual Meeting"), for the following purposes: To elect the seven director nominees named in the Proxy Statement to our Board of Directors until our 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. To consider and act upon a non-binding advisory resolution to approve the compensation of our Named Executive Officers, as described in the Proxy Statement. To ratify the appointment of Haskell & White LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022. To consider and approve the reincorporation of the Company from Delaware to Nevada, which will be accomplished by means of the adoption and approval of an Agreement and Plan of Merger dated as of October 19, 2022 by and between the Company and Ballantyne Strong, Inc., a Nevada corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. To transact such other business as may properly be brought before the Annual Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. Only those stockholders of record at the close of business on October 11, 2022, shall be entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting. Your vote is important. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting in person, please vote your proxy card as soon as possible to assure a quorum. Please vote in one of these three ways: Visit the website at www.proxyvote.com and have your proxy card in hand to vote through the Internet, or Use the toll-free telephone number listed on the proxy card, or Mark, sign, date and promptly return the enclosed proxy card in the postage-paid envelope. If you vote on the website or by telephone, you do not need to return a proxy card by mail, unless you wish to change or revoke your vote. Voting by any of these methods will ensure that you are represented at the Annual Meeting even if you are not there in person. Stockholders who have previously voted but attend the Annual Meeting may withdraw their proxy if they wish to do so, and vote in person. Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting to be held on December 6, 2022: The Company's Proxy Statement, its Annual Report on Form 10-Kfor the year ended December 31, 2021, and this Notice are available at www.ballantynestrong.com or www.proxyvote.com. Dated this 20th day of October 2022. By Order of the Board of Directors, D. Kyle Cerminara Chairman of the Board Table of Contents 2022 ANNUAL MEETING PROXY STATEMENT SUMMARY ............................................................................. i GENERAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE ANNUAL MEETING AND VOTING ................................................. 1 What is the purpose of the Annual Meeting?............................................................................................................ 1 Who is entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting?........................................................................................................ 1 Who may attend the Annual Meeting? ..................................................................................................................... 1 What is the difference between a stockholder of record and a beneficial owner? .................................................... 1 What constitutes a quorum?...................................................................................................................................... 2 May I vote by proxy card or by the Internet or telephone?....................................................................................... 2 May I change my vote?............................................................................................................................................. 2 How many votes are required to approve each Proposal? ........................................................................................ 2 How does the Board of Directors recommend I vote? .............................................................................................. 3 What happens if I submit a proxy card and do not give specific voting instructions? .............................................. 3 Which voting matters are considered routine or non-routine, and what is the impact of a broker non-vote?........... 4 How will abstentions be counted? ............................................................................................................................ 4 Who pays the expenses incurred in connection with the solicitation of proxies? ..................................................... 4 How can I find out the results of the voting at the Annual Meeting? ....................................................................... 4 How may I get additional copies of the Annual Report? .......................................................................................... 4 SECURITY OWNERSHIP OF CERTAIN BENEFICIAL OWNERS AND MANAGEMENT ................................. 5 PROPOSAL ONE - ELECTION OF DIRECTORS .................................................................................................. 7 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE .................................................................................................................................. 10 Board Leadership Structure and Role of the Board in Risk Oversight ..................................................................... 10 Board Independence ................................................................................................................................................. 11 Communication to the Board .................................................................................................................................... 11 Board and Committee Meeting Attendance.............................................................................................................. 12 Hedging and Pledging Policy ................................................................................................................................... 12 Legal Proceedings..................................................................................................................................................... 12 Family Relationships ................................................................................................................................................ 12 BOARD COMMITTEES ............................................................................................................................................. 13 Audit Committee ...................................................................................................................................................... 13 Compensation Committee......................................................................................................................................... 14 Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee................................................................................................. 14 INFORMATION ABOUT OUR EXECUTIVE OFFICERS........................................................................................ 16 EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION................................................................................................................................ 17 Introduction .............................................................................................................................................................. 17 Base Salaries............................................................................................................................................................. 17 Discretionary Bonuses .............................................................................................................................................. 17 Long-Term Incentives............................................................................................................................................... 17 401(k) Retirement Plan ............................................................................................................................................. 18 Employment Agreements ......................................................................................................................................... 18 Executive Compensation Tables............................................................................................................................... 19 2021 Summary Compensation Table.................................................................................................................... 19 Outstanding Equity Awards at 2021 Fiscal Year-End .......................................................................................... 20 Potential Payments Upon Termination or Change in Control............................................................................... 21 DIRECTOR COMPENSATION .................................................................................................................................. 24 REPORT OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE .................................................................................................................. 26 PROPOSAL TWO - ADVISORY APPROVAL OF NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICER COMPENSATION ......... 27 PROPOSAL THREE - RATIFICATION OF APPOINTMENT OF THE COMPANY'S INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM......................................................................................................... 28 PROPOSAL FOUR - APPROVAL OF THE REINCORPORATION OF THE COMPANY FROM DELAWARE TO NEVADA BY MEANS OF THE ADOPTION AND APPROVAL OF THE PLAN OF MERGER .................... 30 STOCKHOLDER PROPOSALS.................................................................................................................................. 49 RELATED PERSON TRANSACTIONS..................................................................................................................... 50 ADDITIONAL INFORMATION................................................................................................................................. 50 BALLANTYNE STRONG, INC. 2022 Annual Meeting Proxy Statement Summary Below are highlights of important information you will find in this Proxy Statement. This summary does not contain all of the information that you should consider, and you should read the entire Proxy Statement carefully before voting. Date, Time and December 6, 2022, at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time Location of Village Tavern Annual Meeting 4201 Congress Street, Suite 190, Charlotte, North Carolina 28209 Management 1. Election of seven director nominees (all incumbent directors) to serve until Ballantyne Strong's 2023 ProposalsAnnual Meeting: D. Kyle Cerminara, William J. Gerber, Charles T. Lanktree, Michael C. Mitchell, Robert J. Roschman, Ndamukong Suh, and Larry G. Swets, Jr. Consider and approve, on a non-binding advisory basis, the compensation of Ballantyne Strong's

Named Executive Officers. Ratify the appointment of Haskell & White LLP as Ballantyne Strong's independent registered public accounting firm for the 2022 fiscal year. Consider and approve the reincorporation of the Company from Delaware to Nevada, which will be accomplished by means of the adoption and approval of an Agreement and Plan of Merger dated as of October 19, 2022 (the "Plan of Merger"), by and between the Company and Ballantyne Strong, Inc., a Nevada corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company ("BTN Nevada"). Our Board of Directors recommends a vote "FOR" each of these proposals. Director Nominees You are being asked to vote on these seven director nominees. Directors are elected by a plurality of votes cast. Detailed information about each nominee's background and areas of expertise can be found beginning on page 6 of the Proxy Statement. Age as of Annual Director Committee Membership Name Meeting Since Principal Occupation AC CC NCGC D. Kyle Cerminara 45 2015 Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder and Partner Fundamental Global William J. Gerber 64 2015 Former Chief Financial Officer TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation Charles T. Lanktree 73 2015 Former Chief Executive Officer Eggland's Best, LLC Michael C. Mitchell 42 2021 Former Partner Locust Wood Capital Robert J. Roschman 57 2015 Owner Triple R. Associates, Ltd. Ndamukong Suh 35 2016 Professional Athlete Larry G. Swets, Jr. 47 2021 Chief Executive Officer FG Financial Group, Inc. AC Audit Committee Chair of the Committee CC Compensation Committee Committee Member NCGC Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee i Corporate Governance Corporate governance matters (including director and executive officer biographical Highlights information) are discussed beginning on page 11 of the Proxy Statement. Some highlights include: ● Director Independence: The Board is composed of a majority of independent directors. All members of the Audit, Compensation and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees of the Board of Directors are independent. ● Board of Directors Leadership Structure and Role of the Board of Directors in Risk Oversight: The Proxy Statement discusses Mr. Cerminara's role as Chairman of the Board of Directors and the oversight of risks by the Board of Directors and its standing committees. ● Hedging and Pledging Policy: Summarizes the Company's hedging and pledging policy. ● Voting Standard for Election of Directors: Directors are elected by a plurality of votes cast. ● Board of Directors Self Evaluation and Review of Independence of Board of Directors: Annual. Related Party A summary of Ballantyne Strong's related party transactions since January 1, 2020 can be found Transactions beginning on page 48 of the Proxy Statement. Director Compensation A summary of director compensation for the 2021 fiscal year can be found beginning on page 25 of the Proxy Statement. Executive Compensation An overview of the executive compensation program, including the compensation to executives for the 2021 and 2020 fiscal years, can be found beginning on page 20 of the Proxy Statement. Proxy Solicitor Alliance Advisors LLC. If you have any questions, require any assistance in voting your shares of the Company, need any additional copies of the Company's proxy materials, or have any other questions, please call Alliance Advisors LLC at the following toll-free telephone number: 844-876-6187. PROXY STATEMENT FOR THE 2022 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON DECEMBER 6, 2022 This proxy statement is furnished in connection with the solicitation of proxies by the Board of Directors (the "Board" or "Board of Directors") of Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (the "Company," "Ballantyne Strong," "we," "our" or "us"). The Company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") will be held on December 6, 2022, at 5:00 p.m., local time, at Village Tavern located at 4201 Congress Street, Suite 190, Charlotte, North Carolina 28209. The mailing address of the Company's principal executive offices is 5960 Fairview Road, Suite 275, Charlotte, North Carolina 28210, and the Company's telephone number is (704) 994-8279. ii GENERAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE ANNUAL MEETING AND VOTING Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on December 6, 2022 As permitted by the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), we employ the cost-effective and environmentally conscious "notice and access" delivery method. This allows us to give our stockholders access to a full set of our proxy materials online. Beginning on or about October 27, 2022, we will send to most of our stockholders, by mail or e-mail, a notice, titled as the Notice of Electronic Availability of Proxy Materials, explaining how to access our proxy materials and vote. This notice is not a proxy card and cannot be used to vote your shares. On or about the same day, we will begin mailing paper copies of our proxy materials to stockholders who have requested them. Those stockholders who do not receive the Notice of Electronic Availability of Proxy Materials, including stockholders who have previously requested to receive paper copies of our proxy materials, will receive a copy of this proxy statement, the proxy card, and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (the "Annual Report"), by mail. The Notice of Electronic Availability of Proxy Materials also contains instructions on how you can (i) receive a paper copy of the proxy statement, proxy card and Annual Report if you only received a notice by mail, or (ii) elect to receive your proxy statement, proxy card and Annual Report over the Internet next year if you received them by mail this year. The Company may deliver multiple proxy statements to multiple stockholders who have requested physical delivery of the proxy materials and who are sharing an address unless it receives contrary instructions from one or more of the stockholders. If you are a stockholder residing at a shared address and would like to request an additional copy of the proxy materials now or with respect to future mailings (or to request to receive only one copy of the proxy materials if you are currently receiving multiple copies), please send your request to the Company, Attn: Corporate Secretary at 5960 Fairview Road, Suite 275, Charlotte, North Carolina 28210 or call us at (704) 994-8279. What is the purpose of the Annual Meeting? At the Annual Meeting, our stockholders will act upon the matters described in the accompanying notice of meeting. Who is entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting? The Company has one class of voting shares outstanding. Only stockholders of record of our common stock at the close of business on October 11, 2022 (the "Record Date"), are entitled to receive notice of the Annual Meeting and to vote the shares of common stock that they held on the Record Date at the Annual Meeting. As of the close of business on October 11, 2022, the Company had 19,469,649 shares of common stock outstanding, all of which are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. A list of stockholders as of the Record Date will be available for inspection during ordinary business hours at our principal executive offices located at 5960 Fairview Road, Suite 275, Charlotte, North Carolina 28210 for ten days before the Annual Meeting. Each share of common stock will have one (1) vote on each matter to be voted on at the Annual Meeting. The shares of common stock held in treasury are not considered outstanding and will not be voted. Who may attend the Annual Meeting? All stockholders as of the Record Date, or their duly appointed proxies, may attend the Annual Meeting. If you attend the Annual Meeting in person, you will be asked to present photo identification (such as a state-issued driver's license) and proof that you own shares of Ballantyne Strong common stock before entering the meeting. If you are a holder of record, the top half of your proxy card or your Notice of Electronic Availability of Proxy Materials is your admission ticket. If you hold shares in "street name" (that is, through a bank, broker or other nominee), a recent brokerage statement or a letter from your broker, bank or other nominee showing your holdings of Ballantyne Strong common stock is proof of ownership. What is the difference between a stockholder of record and a beneficial owner? If your shares are registered directly in your name with our transfer agent, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc., then you are a "stockholder of record." The Notice of Electronic Availability of Proxy Materials or hard copies of our proxy materials have been provided directly to you by the Company. 