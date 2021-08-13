Log in
BALLANTYNE STRONG, INC

Ballantyne Strong to Present at Q3 Virtual Investor Summit

08/13/2021 | 08:05am EDT
Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2021) - Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (NYSE American: BTN) (the "Company" or "Ballantyne Strong") today announced their participation in the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit. Mark Roberson, Chief Executive Officer of Ballantyne Strong, will be giving a company presentation on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. ET and will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

Interested investors can view the live presentation at this link:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_AKSqmaqdSzKsr9F60iUJrw

A replay of the presentation will be available at the above link for 90 days following the conference.

About Ballantyne Strong, Inc.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (https://ballantynestrong.com/) is a diversified holding company with operations and investments across a broad range of industries. The Company's Strong Entertainment segment includes the largest premium screen supplier in the U.S. and provides technical support services and other related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks and other entertainment-related markets. Ballantyne Strong holds a $13 million preferred investment along with Google Ventures in privately held Firefly Systems, Inc., which is rolling out a digital mobile advertising network on rideshare and taxi fleets. The Company holds a 19% ownership position in GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSX: GFP), which has recently completed an investment in a sawmill and related assets. Finally, the Company holds a 21% ownership position in FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGF), a reinsurance and investment management holding company focused on opportunistic collateralized and loss capped reinsurance, while allocating capital to SPAC and SPAC sponsor-related businesses.

For Investor Relations Inquiries:

Mark Roberson
Ballantyne Strong, Inc. - Chief Executive Officer
704-994-8279
IR@btn-inc.com

John Nesbett / Jennifer Belodeau
IMS Investor Relations
203-972-9200
jnesbett@institutionalms.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/92942


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 21,5 M - -
Net income 2020 -0,35 M - -
Net Debt 2020 5,41 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -85,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 67,1 M 67,1 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,43x
EV / Sales 2020 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 231
Free-Float 82,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mark D. Roberson Chief Executive Officer
Todd R. Major Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Kyle Cerminara Non-Executive Chairman
William J. Gerber Independent Director
Charlie T. Lanktree Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BALLANTYNE STRONG, INC83.26%67
ROKU, INC.11.29%49 313
VIVENDI SE14.37%37 051
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-8.13%17 952
BOLLORÉ SE45.71%16 954
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.-21.24%15 689