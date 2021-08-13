Ballantyne Strong to Present at Q3 Virtual Investor Summit

Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2021) - Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (NYSE American: BTN) (the "Company" or "Ballantyne Strong") today announced their participation in the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit. Mark Roberson, Chief Executive Officer of Ballantyne Strong, will be giving a company presentation on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. ET and will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

Interested investors can view the live presentation at this link:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_AKSqmaqdSzKsr9F60iUJrw

A replay of the presentation will be available at the above link for 90 days following the conference.

About Ballantyne Strong, Inc.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (https://ballantynestrong.com/) is a diversified holding company with operations and investments across a broad range of industries. The Company's Strong Entertainment segment includes the largest premium screen supplier in the U.S. and provides technical support services and other related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks and other entertainment-related markets. Ballantyne Strong holds a $13 million preferred investment along with Google Ventures in privately held Firefly Systems, Inc., which is rolling out a digital mobile advertising network on rideshare and taxi fleets. The Company holds a 19% ownership position in GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSX: GFP), which has recently completed an investment in a sawmill and related assets. Finally, the Company holds a 21% ownership position in FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGF), a reinsurance and investment management holding company focused on opportunistic collateralized and loss capped reinsurance, while allocating capital to SPAC and SPAC sponsor-related businesses.

For Investor Relations Inquiries:

Mark Roberson

Ballantyne Strong, Inc. - Chief Executive Officer

704-994-8279

IR@btn-inc.com



John Nesbett / Jennifer Belodeau

IMS Investor Relations

203-972-9200

jnesbett@institutionalms.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/92942