Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ballantyne Strong, Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BTN   US0585161054

BALLANTYNE STRONG, INC

(BTN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  12:07 2022-10-24 pm EDT
2.180 USD   -1.80%
10/21Ballantyne Strong : Proxy Statement for 2022 Annual Meeting
PU
09/29Strong Technical Services Introduces New Digital Content Delivery Service
AQ
09/20STRONG/MDI Screen Systems Introduces the HGA ReAct 1.4 Screen
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ballantyne Strong to Present at The ThinkEquity Conference

10/24/2022 | 01:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2022) - Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (NYSE American: BTN) (the "Company") today announced that management will present at The ThinkEquity Conference at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

Management will give a Company presentation.

Investors interested in attending the conference can sign up via the conference portal.

About Ballantyne Strong, Inc.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (www.ballantynestrong.com) is a diversified holding company with operations and holdings across a broad range of industries. The Company's Strong Entertainment segment is the largest premium screen supplier in North America, provides technical support services and related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, and recently launched its studio operations to produce content for streaming and other entertainment outlets. Ballantyne holds equity stakes in Firefly Systems, Inc., GreenFirst Forest Products Inc., and FG Financial Group, Inc., as well as real estate through its Digital Ignition operating business.

Investor Relations Contacts

Mark Roberson 
Ballantyne Strong, Inc. - Chief Executive Officer
(704) 994-8279
IR@btn-inc.com

John Nesbett / Jennifer Belodeau
IMS Investor Relations
(203) 972-9200
jnesbett@institutionalms.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/141642


© Newsfilecorp 2022
All news about BALLANTYNE STRONG, INC
10/21Ballantyne Strong : Proxy Statement for 2022 Annual Meeting
PU
09/29Strong Technical Services Introduces New Digital Content Delivery Service
AQ
09/20STRONG/MDI Screen Systems Introduces the HGA ReAct 1.4 Screen
AQ
08/09Strong Studios To Develop & Produce : One Man's Quest to Recapture His Dream
AQ
08/03BALLANTYNE STRONG, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
08/03Tranche Update on Ballantyne Strong, Inc's Equity Buyback Plan announced on August 20, ..
CI
08/02Ballantyne Strong : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Operating Results; Revenue Increases 50% -..
PU
08/02Transcript : Ballantyne Strong, Inc, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 02, 2022
CI
08/02Ballantyne Strong, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Dis..
AQ
08/02Ballantyne Strong : Q2 2022 Earnings Presentation file
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 27,0 M - -
Net income 2021 17,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 1,44 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,90x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 43,2 M 43,2 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,64x
EV / Sales 2021 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 159
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart BALLANTYNE STRONG, INC
Duration : Period :
Ballantyne Strong, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BALLANTYNE STRONG, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mark D. Roberson Chief Executive Officer
Todd R. Major Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Kyle Cerminara Non-Executive Chairman
William J. Gerber Independent Director
Charlie T. Lanktree Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BALLANTYNE STRONG, INC-23.18%43
UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V.-23.71%33 615
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-33.55%17 872
BOLLORÉ SE-2.32%13 835
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-44.77%12 279
VIVENDI SE-33.71%7 871