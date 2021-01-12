Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Ballard Power Systems Inc.    BLDP   CA0585861085

BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC.

(BLDP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ballard Power : Announces Order for Modules to Power Scotland's First Fuel Cell-Powered Train

01/12/2021 | 08:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VANCOUVER, CANADA - Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) today announced a purchase order from Arcola Energy ('Arcola'; www.arcolaenergy.com), a U.K.-based leader in hydrogen and fuel cell integration specializing in zero-emission solutions for heavy-duty vehicles and transport applications, for Ballard FCmoveTM-HD fuel cell modules to power a passenger train planned for demonstration during COP26, to be hosted by Glasgow City in November 2021. This project will contribute to Scotland's goal for net zero emissions by 2035.

Scottish Enterprise, Transport Scotland and the Hydrogen Accelerator, based at the University of St. Andrews, have appointed Arcola and a consortium of industry leaders in hydrogen fuel cell integration, rail engineering and functional safety to deliver Scotland's first hydrogen-powered train. The consortium will convert a Class 314 car passenger train, made available by ScotRail, into a deployment-ready and certified platform for hydrogen-powered train development. The Bo'ness and Kinneil Railway will provide engineering facilities and support for testing and public demonstrations.

Dr. Ben Todd, CEO of Arcola Energy said, 'Hydrogen traction power offers a safe, reliable and zero-carbon alternative for Scotland's rail network. The hydrogen train project is an excellent opportunity for industry leaders in hydrogen, rail engineering and safety to collaborate with Scottish and other technology providers to develop a deployment ready solution.'

Rob Campbell, Ballard Chief Commercial Officer noted, 'Ballard is delighted to work with Arcola and other consortium members on the development of Scotland's first fuel cell-powered train. This project is an example of the growing global interest in fuel cells for the Medium- and Heavy-Duty Motive market, including rail applications, where heavy payload, long range and rapid refueling are key customer requirements.'

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks. To learn more about Ballard, please visit www.ballard.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements concerning anticipated market adoption of fuel cell products. These forward-looking statements reflect Ballard's current expectations as contemplated under section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any such forward-looking statements are based on Ballard's assumptions relating to its financial forecasts and expectations regarding its product development efforts, manufacturing capacity, and market demand.

These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause Ballard's actual results to be materially different, including general economic and regulatory changes, detrimental reliance on third parties, successfully achieving our business plans and achieving and sustaining profitability. For a detailed discussion of these and other risk factors that could affect Ballard's future performance, please refer to Ballard's most recent Annual Information Form. Readers should not place undue reliance on Ballard's forward-looking statements and Ballard assumes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements, other than as required under applicable legislation.

Further Information: Guy McAree +1.604.412.7919, media@ballard.com or investors@ballard.com

Disclaimer

Ballard Power Systems Inc. published this content on 12 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2021 13:35:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC.
08:36aBALLARD POWER : Announces Order for Modules to Power Scotland's First Fuel Cell-..
PU
08:35aBALLARD POWER BRIEF : Details Order for Modules to Power Scotland's First Fuel C..
MT
08:31aBALLARD POWER : Announces Order for Modules to Power Scotland's First Fuel Cell-..
PR
2020BALLARD POWER : Board Member Retires
PR
2020TSX falls as energy and materials stocks drag
RE
2020TSX flat as materials drag offsets gains in energy stocks
RE
2020BALLARD POWER : Optimizing Renewable Energy Storage With Hydrogen Fuel Cells
PU
2020Clean Power Capital Corp Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New..
MT
2020Dual-Listed Ballard Details Order for 10 Fuel Cell Modules to Power Buses in ..
MT
2020BALLARD POWER : Wins Purchase Order for 10 Fuel Cell Modules from Belgium-Based ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 106 M - -
Net income 2020 -46,6 M - -
Net cash 2020 750 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -153x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 8 150 M 8 150 M -
EV / Sales 2020 70,0x
EV / Sales 2021 61,9x
Nbr of Employees 703
Free-Float 72,5%
Chart BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC.
Duration : Period :
Ballard Power Systems Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 25,22 $
Last Close Price 28,91 $
Spread / Highest target 22,5%
Spread / Average Target -12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
R. Randall MacEwen President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
James Norman Roche Non-Executive Chairman
Sarbjot Sidhu Senior Vice President-Operations
Anthony Robert Guglielmin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin Michael Colbow Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC.24.08%8 150
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S5.70%49 975
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.12.30%30 685
SIEMENS ENERGY AG11.23%29 362
TONGWEI CO.,LTD2.29%27 315
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.14.94%25 479
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ