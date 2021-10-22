Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Ballard Power Systems Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLDP   CA0585861085

BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC.

(BLDP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ballard Power : Announces Q3 2021 Results Conference Call

10/22/2021 | 08:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to review third quarter 2021 operating results.

The live call can be accessed by dialing +1-604-638-5340. Alternatively, a live webcast can be accessed through a link on Ballard's homepage (www.ballard.com). Following the call, the webcast will be archived in the 'Earnings, Interviews & Presentations' area of the 'Investors' section of Ballard's website (www.ballard.com/investors).

About Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks. To learn more about Ballard, please visit www.ballard.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ballard-announces-q3-2021-results-conference-call-301406423.html

SOURCE Ballard Power Systems Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC.
10/19FUEL CELLS FOR MARINE VESSELS : Why the Time to Transition Is Now
PU
10/19BALLARD POWER : and Forsee Power to enter long-term strategic partnership to develop and c..
AQ
10/18FIRST HYDROGEN : Plans to Build Two Hydrogen-Powered Demonstration Delivery Vans
MT
10/18Energy Stocks Closing Slightly Lower Monday Despite Late Uptick for Crude
MT
10/18PRESS RELEASE : First hydrogen to build two hydrogen-fuel-cell powered light commercial de..
DJ
10/18Energy Stocks Hanging On For Modest Gains Following Monday Reversal in Crude Oil Price
MT
10/18BALLARD POWER : to Power Talgo Fuel Cell Passenger Train in European Trial, Ahead of Plann..
AQ
10/18BALLARD POWER : and Forsee Power to enter long-term strategic partnership to develop and c..
PU
10/18BALLARD POWER : Up Nearly 3% as Strikes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Forsee Power
MT
10/18BALLARD POWER BRIEF : Up 2.6% After Earlier Monday Saying It and Forsee Power to Enter Lon..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC.
More recommendations