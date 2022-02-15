Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Ballard Power Systems Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLDP   CA0585861085

BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC.

(BLDP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ballard Power : Announces Q4 and Full Year 2021 Results Conference Call - Form 6-K

02/15/2022 | 09:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ballard Announces Q4 and Full Year 2021 Results Conference Call

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) will hold a conference call on Monday, March 14th, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to review fourth quarter and full year 2021 operating results.

The live call can be accessed by dialing +1-604-638-5340. Alternatively, a live webcast can be accessed through a link on Ballard's homepage (www.ballard.com). Following the call, the webcast will be archived in the 'Earnings, Interviews & Presentations' area of the 'Investors' section of Ballard's website (www.ballard.com/investors).

About Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks. To learn more about Ballard, please visit www.ballard.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ballard-announces-q4-and-full-year-2021-results-conference-call-301482576.html

SOURCE Ballard Power Systems Inc.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/15/c2948.html

%CIK: 0001453015

For further information: Kate Charlton, +1.604.453.3939, investors@ballard.com; media@ballard.com

CO: Ballard Power Systems Inc.

CNW 08:30e 15-FEB-22

Disclaimer

Ballard Power Systems Inc. published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 14:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC.
09:17aBALLARD POWER : Announces Q4 and Full Year 2021 Results Conference Call - Form 6-K
PU
08:31aBallard Announces Q4 and Full Year 2021 Results Conference Call
PR
02/11BALLARD POWER : Fuel Cell Price to Drop 70-80% as Production Volume Scales
PU
02/10TRACKINSIGHT : Hydrogen ETFs battered by higher rates prospects
TI
02/08B. Riley Lowers Ballard Power Systems' PT to $15 from $23 to Reflect Multiple Compressi..
MT
02/07Ballard Power Systems Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO
MT
02/07BMO Capital Cuts Ballard Power Systems to Market Perform From Outperform, Price Target ..
MT
02/02Ballard Announces Delivery of Two Class Approved FCwaveTM Modules to Norled A/S
AQ
02/02BALLARD POWER : Announces Delivery of Two Class Approved FCwave™ Modules to Norled A..
PU
02/02Ballard Power Up In US Pre-Market As Announces Delivery of Two Class Approved FCwave Mo..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 97,3 M - -
Net income 2021 -93,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 188 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -28,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 760 M 2 760 M -
EV / Sales 2021 16,2x
EV / Sales 2022 13,6x
Nbr of Employees 785
Free-Float 81,0%
Chart BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC.
Duration : Period :
Ballard Power Systems Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 9,27 $
Average target price 16,69 $
Spread / Average Target 80,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
R. Randall MacEwen President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Paul Dobson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
James Norman Roche Non-Executive Chairman
Kevin Michael Colbow Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sarbjot Sidhu Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC.-25.68%2 760
PLUG POWER INC.-23.95%12 374
DOOSAN FUEL CELL CO., LTD.-27.81%1 895
FUELCELL ENERGY, INC.-11.15%1 694
CERES POWER HOLDINGS PLC-44.00%1 439
SFC ENERGY AG-25.35%347