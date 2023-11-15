Nov 15, 2023

[Link]

Norwegian-based Applied Hydrogen AS, a developer of hydrogen-powered equipment and refueling systems for the construction industry, and Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP, TSX: BLDP), a market leader in hydrogen fuel cells for heavy-duty applications, are partnering on the development of a new zero-emission fuel cell excavator, incorporating Ballard's powerful FCmove®-XD 120kW fuel cell engine.

Supported by Enova, an enterprise of the Norwegian Ministry of Climate and Environment, the excavator will be delivered to one of the Nordic region's largest construction companies, Veidekke AS.

[Link]

"The operation of heavy-duty machinery represents a large portion of the construction industry's CO 2 footprint, and we believe hydrogen is set to play a key role in decarbonizing the heaviest operations which require a power source with higher energy density than can be provided by batteries alone," said Vidar Sten-Halvorsen, general manager at Applied Hydrogen. "We're collaborating with Ballard to optimize the integration of the latest generation FCmove®-XD 120kW fuel cell to deliver the engine power required to meet the challenges of the demanding construction environment."

Based on the Volvo EC300E crawler excavator, Applied Hydrogen is currently converting the first 30-ton excavator to hydrogen operation by integrating Ballard's FCmove®-XD heavy-duty fuel cell engine. Scheduled for trials and testing by Veidekke and the project partners in April 2024, the excavator will be supported by a mobile refueling station that can be located on construction sites.

Fuel cell engines offer several advantages for hard-working construction equipment running long shifts and requiring energy to be available throughout its full duty cycle. As hydrogen has a higher energy density and can be refueled in shorter time than is required for recharging batteries, hydrogen-powered machinery offers an effective solution for construction without compromising on performance or utilization.

It is expected that a hydrogen-powered 30-ton excavator will eliminate approximately 60 tons of CO 2 emissions per year.

Ballard's Country Manager for Norway, John Winterbourne, added: "Decarbonization of construction sites is demanding, but important to address as this sector accounts for approximately 15% of emissions in Norway. The FCmove®-XD fuel cell engine offers the high performance required and has a form factor that supports efficient integration - backed by Ballard's proven experience. We are excited to support Applied Hydrogen through the integration and commissioning of the vehicle; and are confident that together we will gain valuable experience that demonstrates how hydrogen power can become an efficient zero-emission alternative for heavy-duty excavators."

About Applied Hydrogen

Applied Hydrogen supplies emission-free solutions for the building and construction industry based on hydrogen operation. Both machine conversions and logistics and filling systems are developed to meet the needs for emission-free construction sites.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, and stationary power. To learn more about Ballard, please visit www.ballard.com.