Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Ballard Power Systems Inc.    BLDP   CA0585861085

BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC.

(BLDP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ballard Power : Launches Industry-Leading High-Power Density Fuel Cell Stack for Vehicle Propulsion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/14/2020 | 05:55pm EDT

VANCOUVER, CANADA - Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) today announced the launch of its FCgen®-HPS product, a high-performance, zero-emission, proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell stack, to provide propulsion for a range of Light-, Medium- and Heavy-Duty vehicles in an industry-leading volumetric high-power density of 4.3 kilowatts per liter (4.3 kW/L). This marks another power density milestone for Ballard over our decades of PEM fuel cell product innovation.

The FCgen®-HPS was fully designed and developed by Ballard to stringent automotive standards in the company's Technology Solutions program with Audi AG ('AUDI'; www.audi.com). Ballard currently holds the right to use the FCgen®-HPS for a variety of applications, including bus, rail, marine, mining, construction and aerospace vehicles, along with stationary power applications. Today Ballard signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with AUDI to expand its right to use the FCgen®-HPS in all applications, including commercial trucks and passenger cars.

In addition to its leading high-power density, the FCgen®-HPS delivers a combination of impressive performance metrics, including:

  • High power output:up to 140kW maximum power level, with scalability to multiple power blocks;
  • High operating temperature: up to 95oC maximum operating temperature, which allows for more efficient and smaller cooling systems; and
  • Rugged cold weather capabilities: -28oC freeze start capability with fast power ramp.

Randy MacEwen, Ballard CEO said, 'While governments across the planet are increasingly declaring green hydrogen to play a major role in the path towards net zero carbon, there is also a growing recognition that zero-emission fuel cell systems are well suited to decarbonize a range of motive applications that have historically been difficult to abate. This is true for buses, commercial trucks, trains, and marine vessels where there is a requirement for heavy payload, extended range and rapid refueling. These use cases typically feature return-to-base depot refueling, which reduces the challenge of scaling hydrogen refueling infrastructure. The FCgen®-HPS adds an important high-power density fuel cell stack to Ballard's current product line-up, supporting our efforts to penetrate these large addressable markets, while also improving our long-term positioning for future motive applications, including passenger cars and urban air mobility.'

Dr. Kevin Colbow, Ballard CTO noted, 'The FCgen®-HPS delivers significant value through advancements made by Ballard in membrane electrode assemblies, or MEAs, and carbon bipolar plates. While the FCgen®-HPS establishes a new industry standard for power density, we continue to move the yard sticks at Ballard on stack design, with continuous improvements on power density, durability, operating parameters, freeze start capabilities, efficiency and total lifecycle costs. At Ballard, we believe we have industry-leading talent to design PEM fuel cell stacks and systems that offer best performance and value for our target markets.'

More information regarding the FCgen®-HPS fuel cell stack is available here.

Ballard and AUDI expect to sign definitive agreements in 2020 formalizing the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding referenced above.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. The Company builds fuel cell products that reduce customer costs and risks, and helps customers solve difficult technical challenges or address new business opportunities. To learn more about Ballard, please visit www.ballard.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements concerning anticipated product performance and other characteristics. These forward-looking statements reflect Ballard's current expectations as contemplated under section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any such forward-looking statements are based on Ballard's assumptions relating to its financial forecasts and expectations regarding its product development efforts, manufacturing capacity, and market demand.

These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause Ballard's actual results to be materially different, including general economic and regulatory changes, detrimental reliance on third parties, successfully achieving our business plans and achieving and sustaining profitability. For a detailed discussion of these and other risk factors that could affect Ballard's future performance, please refer to Ballard's most recent Annual Information Form. Readers should not place undue reliance on Ballard's forward-looking statements and Ballard assumes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements, other than as required under applicable legislation.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities. The Ballard Common Shares have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

Further Information: Guy McAree +1.604.412.7919, media@ballard.com or investors@ballard.com

Disclaimer

Ballard Power Systems Inc. published this content on 14 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2020 21:54:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC.
05:55pBALLARD POWER : Launches Industry-Leading High-Power Density Fuel Cell Stack for..
PU
05:46pBALLARD POWER : Launches Industry-Leading High-Power Density Fuel Cell Stack for..
PR
09/08BALLARD POWER : Introduces Fuel Cell Industry's First Commercial Zero-Emission M..
PU
09/08BALLARD POWER : Introduces Fuel Cell Industry's First Commercial Zero-Emission M..
PR
09/01BALLARD POWER : Establishes New Cross-Border US$250M ATM Equity Program
PR
08/20CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.18% to 16,606.76
RE
08/04BALLARD POWER : Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles Powered by Ballard Have Now Driven O..
PR
08/04TSX rises on upbeat manufacturing data
RE
07/23TSX falls 0.94% to 16,018.65
RE
07/15BALLARD POWER : Announces Q2 2020 Results Conference Call
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 116 M - -
Net income 2020 -43,8 M - -
Net cash 2020 122 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -75,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 375 M 3 376 M -
EV / Sales 2020 28,1x
EV / Sales 2021 21,7x
Nbr of Employees 703
Free-Float 76,9%
Chart BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC.
Duration : Period :
Ballard Power Systems Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 18,30 $
Last Close Price 13,80 $
Spread / Highest target 90,5%
Spread / Average Target 32,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
R. Randall MacEwen President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
James Norman Roche Chairman
Sarbjot Sidhu Vice President-Operations
Anthony Robert Guglielmin Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Kevin Michael Colbow Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC.96.12%3 376
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S39.84%29 329
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.40.84%17 712
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LIMITED75.05%10 344
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.93.46%9 220
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.149.14%8 203
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group