BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC.

BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC.

(BLDP)
Ballard Power : Participating f-cell Stuttgart - Energizing Hydrogen Markets (INTERACTIVE)

09/29/2020 | 02:20pm EDT
Ballard Participating f-cell Stuttgart - Energizing Hydrogen Markets (INTERACTIVE)

The annual event for hydrogen and fuel cell experts provides an extensive overview for relevant international markets and industries as well as technological advancements. Ballard's fuel cell experts will provide an update on Ballard's products and how we are bringing our world closer to zero emission goals.

The interactive format offers an ideal platform for experts and newcomers alike to connect, discuss and set up sustainable business relationships. f-cell consists of a conference, interactive workshops, topic tables and an international trade fair.

Check it out.


Date(s):
Sep 29, 2020
(?)
- Sep 30, 2020
(?)
How to find us: Interactive

Disclaimer

Ballard Power Systems Inc. published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 18:19:03 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 116 M - -
Net income 2020 -43,8 M - -
Net cash 2020 122 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -81,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 651 M 3 642 M -
EV / Sales 2020 30,5x
EV / Sales 2021 23,5x
Nbr of Employees 703
Free-Float 76,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 26,15 $
Last Close Price 14,93 $
Spread / Highest target 75,1%
Spread / Average Target 75,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 75,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
R. Randall MacEwen President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
James Norman Roche Chairman
Sarbjot Sidhu Vice President-Operations
Anthony Robert Guglielmin Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Kevin Michael Colbow Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC.115.09%3 647
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S44.77%29 877
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.40.45%17 392
TONGWEI CO.,LTD104.87%16 859
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.38.97%15 691
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LIMITED106.87%11 791
