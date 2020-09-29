Ballard Power : Participating f-cell Stuttgart - Energizing Hydrogen Markets (INTERACTIVE)

The annual event for hydrogen and fuel cell experts provides an extensive overview for relevant international markets and industries as well as technological advancements. Ballard's fuel cell experts will provide an update on Ballard's products and how we are bringing our world closer to zero emission goals.

The interactive format offers an ideal platform for experts and newcomers alike to connect, discuss and set up sustainable business relationships. f-cell consists of a conference, interactive workshops, topic tables and an international trade fair.

Check it out.