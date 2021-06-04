Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Ballard Power Systems Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLDP   CA0585861085

BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC.

(BLDP)
Ballard Power : Announces Results of Annual General Meeting (Form 6-K)

06/04/2021 | 06:05am EDT
Ballard Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, June 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced results of its 2021 Annual General Meeting, which was held yesterday as a virtual event.

All nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated April 12th, 2021 were elected as directors of the Company. Each of the Ballard directors was re-elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy. Director biographies are available in the 'Our Leadership' section of the Company's website.

Director Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld
Douglas P. Hayhurst 124,078,002 95.02 6,505,681 4.98

Kui (Kevin) Jiang

Duy-Loan Le

86,229,791

125,979,546

66.03

96.47

44,353,892

4,604,137

33.97

3.53

Randy MacEwen 128,650,412 98.52 1,933,271 1.48
Marty Neese 128,456,264 98.37 2,127,419 1.63

James Roche

Shaojun (Sherman) Sun

128,835,707

98,420,556

98.66

75.37

1,747,976

32,163,127

1.34

24.63

Janet Woodruff 122,745,293 94.00 7,838,390 6.00

In addition, KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, was appointed as auditor for the Company, an advisory vote approved the approach to executive compensation, and equity-based compensation plans were approved, as disclosed in the Company's Management Proxy Circular.

Item For % For Against % Against Withheld % Withheld
Appointment of Auditors 138,230,488 92.67 - - 10,929,918 7.33
Executive Compensation 112,979,427 86.52 17,604,256 13.48 - -
Equity-based Compensation Plans 96,526,416 73.92 34,056,468 26.08 - -

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual General Meeting held on June 2nd, 2021 will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks. To learn more about Ballard, please visit www.ballard.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ballard-announces-results-of-annual-general-meeting-301305670.html

SOURCE Ballard Power Systems Inc.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2021/03/c1508.html

%CIK: 0001453015

For further information: Guy McAree +1.604.412.7919, media@ballard.com or investors@ballard.com

CO: Ballard Power Systems Inc.

CNW 18:00e 03-JUN-21

Disclaimer

Ballard Power Systems Inc. published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 10:04:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
