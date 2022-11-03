Ballard Power : opens office in Oslo to support growth in Norway

Nov 3, 2022

Oslo, 3 October, 2022 - Ballard Power Systems, a leading supplier of fuel cell systems, has opened a new office in Lysaker, Oslo, on 1 November. As part of Ballard's growing European operations, Ballard Norge AS will focus on supporting the company's growing range of customers and zero-emissions projects in the country.

"Norway's strong commitment to become a net zero nation makes the country a strategically important location for Ballard's fuel cell solutions," said John Winterbourne, Country Manager, Norway. "Ballard is the ideal partner for companies looking to develop zero emission solutions. Working with local integrators, we combine Ballard's world leading fuel cell technology with Norwegian expertise to create value in Norway and develop innovative products with export potential."

Ballard Norge AS will provide Norwegian customers and partners with expertise locally and an interface to the company's global engineering and manufacturing resources. Fuel cell support and maintenance for Ballard's current projects will be transitioned to Ballard Norge AS, while engineering and design capability will be added to support the company's growth.

Ballard has already delivered fuel cells for marine, bus, back-up power and off-grid projects in Norway. Powered by Ballard's FCwave™ fuel cell module, Norled's MF Hydro is the world's first passenger ferry to operate on liquid hydrogen. FCwave™ is also the first marine fuel cell to be type approved by Norwegian certification agency DNV and is developed in partnership with Norwegian customers and partners. In addition, Ballard's fuel cells provide back-up power for critical communications networks for telecom operators from Finnmark in the north to Agder in the south.

Ballard Norge AS will work to develop opportunities across all its motive and stationary power markets. "Ballard's unique combination of proven long-life fuel cells and unparalleled 100 million km experience deliver a great product for our partners. Our fuel cell experts will now be even more accessible to our customers and partners and be able to provide advice, support and service locally," said John Winterbourne. "I am convinced that the combination of Ballard's technology and Norwegian integration expertise will be a winning partnership."

Further information:



John Winterbourne

Country Manager, Ballard Norge AS

Tel: +47 922 06 321

jcw@ballardeurope.com