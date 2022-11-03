Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Ballard Power Systems Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLDP   CA0585861085

BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC.

(BLDP)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  01:56 2022-11-03 pm EDT
7.255 CAD   +0.48%
Ballard Power : opens office in Oslo to support growth in Norway
PU
Susquehanna Adjusts Price Target on Ballard Power Systems to $6.50 From $7.50, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
Truist Adjusts Price Target for Ballard Power Systems to $7 From $9, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
Ballard Power : opens office in Oslo to support growth in Norway

11/03/2022 | 01:43pm EDT
Nov 3, 2022
Ballard Power Systems opens office in Oslo to support growth in Norway
Ballard Norge AS will support current and future hydrogen fuel cell programmes for back-up power, marine and truck applications

Oslo, 3 October, 2022 - Ballard Power Systems, a leading supplier of fuel cell systems, has opened a new office in Lysaker, Oslo, on 1 November. As part of Ballard's growing European operations, Ballard Norge AS will focus on supporting the company's growing range of customers and zero-emissions projects in the country.

"Norway's strong commitment to become a net zero nation makes the country a strategically important location for Ballard's fuel cell solutions," said John Winterbourne, Country Manager, Norway. "Ballard is the ideal partner for companies looking to develop zero emission solutions. Working with local integrators, we combine Ballard's world leading fuel cell technology with Norwegian expertise to create value in Norway and develop innovative products with export potential."

Ballard Norge AS will provide Norwegian customers and partners with expertise locally and an interface to the company's global engineering and manufacturing resources. Fuel cell support and maintenance for Ballard's current projects will be transitioned to Ballard Norge AS, while engineering and design capability will be added to support the company's growth.

Ballard has already delivered fuel cells for marine, bus, back-up power and off-grid projects in Norway. Powered by Ballard's FCwave™ fuel cell module, Norled's MF Hydro is the world's first passenger ferry to operate on liquid hydrogen. FCwave™ is also the first marine fuel cell to be type approved by Norwegian certification agency DNV and is developed in partnership with Norwegian customers and partners. In addition, Ballard's fuel cells provide back-up power for critical communications networks for telecom operators from Finnmark in the north to Agder in the south.

Ballard Norge AS will work to develop opportunities across all its motive and stationary power markets. "Ballard's unique combination of proven long-life fuel cells and unparalleled 100 million km experience deliver a great product for our partners. Our fuel cell experts will now be even more accessible to our customers and partners and be able to provide advice, support and service locally," said John Winterbourne. "I am convinced that the combination of Ballard's technology and Norwegian integration expertise will be a winning partnership."

Further information:

John Winterbourne
Country Manager, Ballard Norge AS
Tel: +47 922 06 321
jcw@ballardeurope.com

Fuel Cells in Action Locations:
Fuel Cells In Action Application Type:

Disclaimer

Ballard Power Systems Inc. published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 17:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 98,5 M - -
Net income 2022 -175 M - -
Net cash 2022 905 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,08x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 579 M 1 579 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,83x
EV / Sales 2023 6,33x
Nbr of Employees 785
Free-Float 84,4%
Duration : Period :
Ballard Power Systems Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 5,29 $
Average target price 7,29 $
Spread / Average Target 37,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
R. Randall MacEwen President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Paul Dobson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
James Norman Roche Non-Executive Chairman
Kevin Michael Colbow Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Mircea Gradu Chief Engineering Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC.-54.56%1 579
PLUG POWER INC.-47.86%8 484
DOOSAN FUEL CELL CO., LTD.-41.46%1 298
FUELCELL ENERGY, INC.-43.08%1 200
CERES POWER HOLDINGS PLC-67.86%704
SFC ENERGY AG-32.67%306