Sep 5, 2023

The fuel cell supplier has reached industry-leading 150+ million kilometer operational milestone, powering over 3,600 buses and trucks on global roads.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) will present its latest generation FCmove™ hydrogen fuel cell modules for mass transit at the Zero Emission Bus Conference (ZEB Con), from September 26-28, 2023. Ballard is exhibiting in booth 114, at the San Diego, CA, Town and Country Resort.

At the conference, Ballard's Tim Sasseen, Director, Market Development and Public Affairs, North America, will join a panel on Sept. 27 discussing Considerations When Going Fuel Cell or Battery Electric or Both!. Sasseen will share Ballard's experience of supporting leading transit agencies in rolling out 133+ fuel cell buses in North America; and draw on capabilities gained in Europe and China. Today Ballard powers more than 3,600 buses and trucks world-wide.

Designed to address the specific power and performance requirements of public transit and heavy-duty mobility, Ballard's has the longest serving fuel cell solution available. Hydrogen fuel cell powered buses have been operating in revenue service since the late 1990s and Ballard-powered buses and trucks have now operated over 150 million kilometers (93 million miles) globally.

"Fuel cell buses are fast gaining momentum as a zero-emission solution in fleets where longer range, short fueling time and high-power requirements are a priority," said Tim Sasseen, Director of Market Development, Ballard Power Systems. "Today Ballard powers 133 hydrogen buses in North America with more than 200 on order. We expect these deployment numbers to grow rapidly over the next five years as state and federal incentives will help realize the long-term benefits and improve the cost-of-ownership model of hydrogen buses."

"The department of Energy's Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations (OCED) recent funding announcement represents an important step-change in filling the critical gap between development and commercialization of clean energy technology. This will support larger deployments to closer match the scale required to drive down manufacturing costs and help operators reduce capital costs," added Sasseen.

Powering the fast-growing number of zero-emission mass transit fleets in North America, Europe and China, Ballard's proven FCmove™ product range incorporates fuel cell modules with a power range from 45kW - 120 kW. Designed for the specific requirements of transit buses, Ballard's 70kW FCmove™-HD and 100kW FCmove™-HD+ are available in rooftop and engine bay configurations for the maximum level of integration flexibility.

"The FCmove™ fuel cell range is designed for applications where reliability, durability and uncompromised performance are the key factors for a mass transit operator's total cost of ownership," concludes Sasseen. "Our learnings from real-world deployments enable us to deliver technology to meet zero-emission targets without disrupting existing operations, including range and performance."

Supporting vehicle deployment, Ballard's comprehensive fuel cell module training system incorporates three tiers of fuel cell technician training, empowering fleet customers' service teams to care for their own vehicles with confidence. This is backed up by Ballard's customer care team with more than three decades of on-the road support, insuring the highest availability from the first fill-up to vehicle retirement.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, and stationary power. To learn more about Ballard, please visit www.ballard.com.

Media contact:

Jonna Christensen

Jonna.christensen@ballard.com