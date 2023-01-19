TSX extends pullback as investors eye economic data

*
TSX ends down 34.79 points, or 0.2%, at 20,341.44
Technology falls 1.1%
Industrials end nearly 1% lower
Energy rises 1.5%; oil settles 1.1% higher
TORONTO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index
fell for a second straight session on Thursday as recession risk
weighed on investor sentiment, but the move was restrained by
gains for resource shares as commodity prices climbed.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended down 34.79 points, or 0.2%, at 20,341.44,
extending its pullback after notching on Tuesday its highest
closing level since Dec. 2.
U.S. stock indexes were also down, posting deeper declines
than for the TSX, after data pointing to a tight labor market
renewed concerns the Federal Reserve will continue its
aggressive path of rate hikes that could lead the economy into a
recession.
"The labor market needs to break to allow the Fed to
comfortably keep rates on hold," Edward Moya, a senior market
analyst at OANDA, said in a note.
Canadian retail sales data, due on Friday, could also impact
market sentiment.
"That probably could be affecting (markets) in the near term
as they came weaker in the U.S. and are expected to be weaker in
Canada," said Kevin Headland, co-chief investment strategist at
Manulife Investment Management.
The Toronto market's technology group fell 1.1% and
industrials ended nearly 1% lower.
Ballard Power Systems Inc was among the biggest
single decliners, falling 10.6%.
Still, the energy sector rose 1.5% as the price of oil
settled 1.1% higher at $80.33 a barrel, extending a
recent rally built around rising Chinese demand.
The materials group, which includes precious and base
metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.8% as gold held
near a nine-month high.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Shristi
Achar A and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila and Deepa Babington)