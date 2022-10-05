Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Ballard Power Systems Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLDP   CA0585861085

BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC.

(BLDP)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-10-05 pm EDT
8.830 CAD   -5.46%
04:32pTSX gives back some of this week's rally; energy caps losses
RE
10/04Ballard Power Systems Extends Gains Amid Broad Market Rebound
MT
10/03Ballard announces global manufacturing strategy, including plan to invest $130 million in MEA manufacturing facility and R&D center in Shanghai, China
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TSX gives back some of this week's rally; energy caps losses

10/05/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Adds investor quotes and details throughout, updates prices)

*

TSX ends down 135.90 points, or 0.7%, at 19,235.09

*

Utilities fall 1.9%; Ballard Power ends down 5.5%

*

Tech loses 1.4%

*

Energy advances 1.9%; oil settles 1.4% higher

TORONTO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, but held on to much of its gains over the previous two days as major oil producers slashed production and investors awaited data at the end of the week that could offer clues on the outlook for interest rates.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 135.90 points, or 0.7%, at 19,235.09, after climbing 5% over the course of Monday and Tuesday.

Wall Street also dipped as Federal Reserve officials stuck to their hawkish message that interest rates will stay higher for longer to tackle inflation.

Concern that aggressive central bank tightening could tip some major economies into recession has hammered stocks this year.

"There is a lot of pessimism in this market. The bar for good things to happen I think is very, very low," said Mike Archibald, a portfolio manager at AGF Investments.

"If we can get some decent news either on the earnings front or on the data front I think there is a really good chance that we continue to rally here."

The Canadian and U.S. employment reports for September are due for release on Friday.

U.S. crude prices settled 1.4% higher at $87.76 a barrel as OPEC+ agreed to its deepest cuts to production since the 2020 COVID pandemic.

"Clearly OPEC is signaling that they have a commitment to cutting production to keep prices elevated ... and the stocks are continuing to act much, much better than the commodity," Archibald said.

The Toronto market's energy sector climbed 1.9%. That helped offset some broader losses for the index, including a 1.9% decline for the utilities group.

It was dragged down by a 5.5% slide in Ballard Power after Citigroup cut the price target on its U.S.-listed shares.

Technlogy lost 1.4% and heavily-weighted financials ended 0.8% lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC. -5.46% 8.83 Delayed Quote.-44.43%
CITIGROUP INC. -1.28% 43.84 Delayed Quote.-26.46%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.11% 93.65 Delayed Quote.13.79%
WTI 1.80% 88.038 Delayed Quote.14.86%
All news about BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC.
04:32pTSX gives back some of this week's rally; energy caps losses
RE
10/04Ballard Power Systems Extends Gains Amid Broad Market Rebound
MT
10/03Ballard announces global manufacturing strategy, including plan to invest $130 million ..
AQ
09/30Toronto Stocks Rally; Ballard Power Systems Rises on Investment in Chinese Facilities
DJ
09/30Ballard Power Gains 3% as Investing $130 Million for China Factory, R&D Center; Nationa..
MT
09/30Ballard Power Outlines Global Manufacturing Strategy; Investing $130 Million to Set Up ..
MT
09/30Ballard Power Brief: Announces global manufacturing strategy, includ..
MT
09/30Ballard announces global manufacturing strategy, including plan to invest $130 million ..
PR
09/30Ballard Announces Global Manufacturing Strategy, Including Plan to Invest $130 Million ..
CI
09/30Ballard Power to Invest $130 Million in Chinese Facilities
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 99,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -174 M - -
Net cash 2022 903 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -11,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 054 M 2 037 M -
EV / Sales 2022 11,6x
EV / Sales 2023 9,72x
Nbr of Employees 785
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC.
Duration : Period :
Ballard Power Systems Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 6,89 $
Average target price 11,05 $
Spread / Average Target 60,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
R. Randall MacEwen President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Paul Dobson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
James Norman Roche Non-Executive Chairman
Kevin Michael Colbow Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Mircea Gradu Chief Engineering Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC.-41.22%2 054
PLUG POWER INC.-17.14%13 549
FUELCELL ENERGY, INC.-32.69%1 521
DOOSAN FUEL CELL CO., LTD.-38.75%1 365
CERES POWER HOLDINGS PLC-60.50%863
SFC ENERGY AG-33.89%303