Ballston Bancorp : Announces New Board Chair

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. Announces New Chair of the Board

BALLSTON SPA, NY-BallstonSpa Bancorp, Inc., parent company of Ballston Spa National Bank(BSNB), is pleased to announce that Richard P. Sleasman has been appointed the new chair of the company's board of directors.

Mr. Sleasman joined the board in 2016 and was elected to the position of vice chair in October of 2022. He succeeds Robert E. Van Vranken Esq., who served as chair for nearly 19 years prior. Mr. Sleasman is the managing director of CBRE-Albany as well as the president of the newly formed CBRE-Upstate NY with offices in Albany, Syracuse, Rochester and Buffalo. He brings more than 35 years of leadership experience in commercial real estate brokerage and property management services to his new role as board chair. Active in the community, Mr. Sleasman also serves as chair of the Society of Industrial & Office Realtors' national foundation and as past chair of the board for both the Capital Region Chamber of Commerce and the Eastern New York Red Cross. He graduated from Siena College with a bachelor of science in marketing and management and remains active with the college in several capacities.

"I am very pleased and excited about the opportunity to be of service as board chair to the BSNB community of customers, team members and shareholders. It is a great organization with a very bright future," said Richard P. Sleasman, board chair, Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc.

"I am thrilled to welcome Rich as our new board chair. His leadership experience and business insight coupled with his knowledge of the greater Capital Region make him an ideal person to fill this role. I look forward to working closely with Rich to further enhance the value and support provided to customers, shareholders and the community," said Christopher R. Dowd, president and CEO of BSNB.

ABOUT BALLSTON SPA BANCORP, INC.

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Ballston Spa National Bank (BSNB) and is traded under the symbol bspa. BSNB is a locally focused relationship-driven community bank invested in making a difference not only for customers but our community as a whole. Through a combination of personal service and high tech convenience, BSNB offers a wide range of financial products and services to individuals, families, municipalities, nonprofits and businesses throughout New York's greater Capital Region. Find out more about BSNB's offerings here. To become part of BSNB's online community, please visit us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagramand LinkedIn.

