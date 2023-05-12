Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSPA   US0587011034

BALLSTON SPA BANCORP, INC.

(BSPA)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:56:38 2023-05-05 pm EDT
51.50 USD   -7.21%
10:27aBallston Bancorp : Announces New Board Chair
PU
03/03BALLSTON SPA BANCORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/18Ballston Bancorp : Renee Rosenstein Named Mortgage Loan Originator at BSNB
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Ballston Bancorp : Announces New Board Chair

05/12/2023 | 10:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For Immediate Release

Contact: Susan Slovic, BSNB, 518-363-8628,susan.slovic@bsnb.com

Date: May 12, 2023

PRESS RELEASE

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. Announces New Chair of the Board

BALLSTON SPA, NY-BallstonSpa Bancorp, Inc., parent company of Ballston Spa National Bank(BSNB), is pleased to announce that Richard P. Sleasman has been appointed the new chair of the company's board of directors.

Mr. Sleasman joined the board in 2016 and was elected to the position of vice chair in October of 2022. He succeeds Robert E. Van Vranken Esq., who served as chair for nearly 19 years prior. Mr. Sleasman is the managing director of CBRE-Albany as well as the president of the newly formed CBRE-Upstate NY with offices in Albany, Syracuse, Rochester and Buffalo. He brings more than 35 years of leadership experience in commercial real estate brokerage and property management services to his new role as board chair. Active in the community, Mr. Sleasman also serves as chair of the Society of Industrial & Office Realtors' national foundation and as past chair of the board for both the Capital Region Chamber of Commerce and the Eastern New York Red Cross. He graduated from Siena College with a bachelor of science in marketing and management and remains active with the college in several capacities.

"I am very pleased and excited about the opportunity to be of service as board chair to the BSNB community of customers, team members and shareholders. It is a great organization with a very bright future," said Richard P. Sleasman, board chair, Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc.

"I am thrilled to welcome Rich as our new board chair. His leadership experience and business insight coupled with his knowledge of the greater Capital Region make him an ideal person to fill this role. I look forward to working closely with Rich to further enhance the value and support provided to customers, shareholders and the community," said Christopher R. Dowd, president and CEO of BSNB.

ABOUT BALLSTON SPA BANCORP, INC.

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Ballston Spa National Bank (BSNB) and is traded under the symbol bspa. BSNB is a locally focused relationship-driven community bank invested in making a difference not only for customers but our community as a whole. Through a combination of personal service and high tech convenience, BSNB offers a wide range of financial products and services to individuals, families, municipalities, nonprofits and businesses throughout New York's greater Capital Region. Find out more about BSNB's offerings here. To become part of BSNB's online community, please visit us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagramand LinkedIn.

- more -

Caption: Richard P. Sleasman, Board Chair, Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc.

-end-

Disclaimer

Ballston Spa Bancorp Inc. published this content on 12 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2023 14:26:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BALLSTON SPA BANCORP, INC.
10:27aBallston Bancorp : Announces New Board Chair
PU
03/03BALLSTON SPA BANCORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/18Ballston Bancorp : Renee Rosenstein Named Mortgage Loan Originator at BSNB
PU
01/15Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31..
CI
2022Ballston Bancorp : Spa National Bank Caps 2022 with ‘Season of Giving'
PU
2022BALLSTON SPA BANCORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2022Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September..
CI
2022Ballston Bancorp : Trudy Seeber Named Vice President, Retail Banking at Ballston Spa Natio..
PU
2022Ballston Bancorp : Laura Stewart Named AVP, Market Manager at BSNB
PU
2022Ballston Bancorp : Carmen Aybar Named Assistant Vice President, Market Manager of Retail B..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 38,2 M 38,2 M -
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 111
Free-Float 100%
Chart BALLSTON SPA BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christopher R. Dowd President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James F. Dodd Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
Richard P. Sleasman Chairman
Robert J. Roemer Vice President-Information Technology
Michael S. Dunn Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BALLSTON SPA BANCORP, INC.-14.17%38
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.1.77%397 577
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.95%242 971
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.30%218 275
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.25%175 936
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED15.14%161 083
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer