  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSPA   US0587011034

BALLSTON SPA BANCORP, INC.

(BSPA)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  02:33 2022-05-31 pm EDT
56.00 USD   +1.82%
12:54pBALLSTON BANCORP : Anthony Cartiglia Named VP Senior Business Development Officer at BSNB
PU
07/21BALLSTON BANCORP : O'Shea Named AVP at BSNB
PU
06/03BALLSTON SPA BANCORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Ballston Bancorp : Anthony Cartiglia Named VP Senior Business Development Officer at BSNB

07/29/2022 | 12:54pm EDT
For Immediate Release

Contact: Susan Slovic, BSNB, 518-363-8628,susan.slovic@bsnb.com

Date: July 29, 2022

PRESS RELEASE

Anthony Cartiglia Named Vice President, Senior Business Development Officer

at Ballston Spa National Bank

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y - Anthony Cartiglia has been appointed vice president, senior business

development officer at Ballston Spa National Bank (BSNB)according to Christopher R. Dowd, president and CEO. In this role, Cartiglia will be responsible for managing a team of business development officers in building relationships with business prospects and customers while generating, retaining, and expanding lending and deposit services.

Bringing more than 20 years of banking experience to BSNB, Cartiglia worked most recently as a commercial loan officer at a national financial institution. In his past roles, Cartiglia was responsible

for providing banking solutions for a wide range of businesses, both large and small, with commercial lending services and treasury management solutions. He earned an undergraduate degree in Marketing and Management from C.W Post College located in Long Island, NY.

Anthony Cartiglia

VP, Senior Business Development Officer

-More-

ABOUT BALLSTON SPA NATIONAL BANK

BSNB is a locally focused relationship-driven community bank invested in making a difference not only for customers but our community as a whole. Through a combination of personal service and high tech convenience, BSNB offers a wide range of financial products and services to individuals, families, municipalities, nonprofits and businesses throughout New York's greater Capital Region. Find out more about BSNB's offerings here. To become part of BSNB's online community, please visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

-End-

Disclaimer

Ballston Spa Bancorp Inc. published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 16:53:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
