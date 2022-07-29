Ballston Bancorp : Anthony Cartiglia Named VP Senior Business Development Officer at BSNB

For Immediate Release

Contact: Susan Slovic, BSNB, 518-363-8628,susan.slovic@bsnb.com

Date: July 29, 2022

PRESS RELEASE

Anthony Cartiglia Named Vice President, Senior Business Development Officer

at Ballston Spa National Bank

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y - Anthony Cartiglia has been appointed vice president, senior business

development officer at Ballston Spa National Bank (BSNB)according to Christopher R. Dowd, president and CEO. In this role, Cartiglia will be responsible for managing a team of business development officers in building relationships with business prospects and customers while generating, retaining, and expanding lending and deposit services.

Bringing more than 20 years of banking experience to BSNB, Cartiglia worked most recently as a commercial loan officer at a national financial institution. In his past roles, Cartiglia was responsible

for providing banking solutions for a wide range of businesses, both large and small, with commercial lending services and treasury management solutions. He earned an undergraduate degree in Marketing and Management from C.W Post College located in Long Island, NY.

Anthony Cartiglia

VP, Senior Business Development Officer

-More-