Ballston Bancorp : Anthony Cartiglia Named VP Senior Business Development Officer at BSNB

Anthony Cartiglia Named Vice President, Senior Business Development Officer
at Ballston Spa National Bank
BALLSTON SPA, N.Y - Anthony Cartiglia has been appointed vice president, senior business
development officer at Ballston Spa National Bank (BSNB)according to Christopher R. Dowd, president and CEO. In this role, Cartiglia will be responsible for managing a team of business development officers in building relationships with business prospects and customers while generating, retaining, and expanding lending and deposit services.
Bringing more than 20 years of banking experience to BSNB, Cartiglia worked most recently as a commercial loan officer at a national financial institution. In his past roles, Cartiglia was responsible
for providing banking solutions for a wide range of businesses, both large and small, with commercial lending services and treasury management solutions. He earned an undergraduate degree in Marketing and Management from C.W Post College located in Long Island, NY.
Anthony Cartiglia
VP, Senior Business Development Officer
ABOUT BALLSTON SPA NATIONAL BANK
BSNB is a locally focused relationship-driven community bank invested in making a difference not only for customers but our community as a whole. Through a combination of personal service and high tech convenience, BSNB offers a wide range of financial products and services to individuals, families, municipalities, nonprofits and businesses throughout New York's greater Capital Region. Find out more about BSNB's offerings here. To become part of BSNB's online community, please visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
