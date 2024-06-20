For Immediate Release

BALLSTON SPA BANCORP, INC. APPOINTS THERESA M. SKAINE TO BOARD OF

DIRECTORS

Attorney specializing in corporate law, commercial real estate and succession planning

for business owners joins bank's board

BALLSTON SPA, NY- June 17, 2024…Richard P. Sleasman, Board Chair of Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc., parent company of Ballston Spa National Bank(BSNB), today announced that Theresa M. Skaine has been appointed to the bank's board of directors.

Ms. Skaine has practiced law for more than three decades and is the owner of Skaine & Associates, LLC in Saratoga Springs, New York. She counsels clients in the areas of business formation and expansion, merger/acquisition transactions, contract review, property purchases, financing, and economic and property development. Prior to starting her own practice, Ms. Skaine was a managing member of Lemery Greisler, LLC and was instrumental in the development of several large-scale projects in the Capital Region, including the Luther Forest Technology Campus and the Great Escape Indoor Water Park.

Additionally, Ms. Skaine acts as "of counsel" to Pierro, Connor & Strauss, LLC and advises clients regarding succession planning for family-owned and small businesses. She currently sits on two other boards - the Albany Medical Center Hospital and the Albany Med Health System.

"I am thrilled to welcome Theresa to this new role," noted Richard P. Sleasman, Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. board chair. "Given Theresa's extensive legal knowledge and skills, her strong reputation, and her many professional connections in Saratoga County and the greater capital region, I am confident that she will be a positive addition to the board."

Ms. Skaine is also experienced in not-for-profit governance and regulatory compliance, a skill that has been enhanced by her previous service on nonprofit boards among them, chair of Saratoga Hospital Board of Trustees, chair of Wesley Foundation Board of Directors, and chair of Wellspring Board of Directors.

She has won various professional awards and recognitions including a 2013 Saratoga Today Woman of Influence and a 2021 Women's Business Council Woman of Excellence in the Professions.

"Some of the most rewarding work of my career has been through my board service across the region," noted Ms. Skaine. "I am looking forward to sharing my knowledge and enhancing the value that BSNB delivers to its customers, staff and community."