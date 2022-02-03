Log in
    BALY   US05875B1061

BALLY'S CORPORATION

BALLY'S TO REPORT FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS ON FEBRUARY 24, 2022

02/03/2022 | 05:01pm EST
PROVIDENCE, R.I., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 prior to the market opening on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

Management will host a conference call on the same day at 8:00 a.m. EST to discuss results.

To access the conference call, please dial (800) 459-5346 (U.S. toll-free) and reference conference ID BALYQ42021. An online audio webcast of the conference call will be available via the Investors section of the Company's website https://ballys.com. An online archive of the webcast will be available for 120 days.

About Bally's Corporation

Bally's Corporation is a global casino-entertainment company with a growing omni-channel presence of Online Sports Betting and iGaming offerings. It currently owns and manages 14 casinos across 10 states, a horse racetrack in Colorado and has access to OSB licenses in 16 states. It also owns Gamesys Group, a leading, global, online gaming operator, Bally Interactive, a first-in-class sports betting platform, Monkey Knife Fight, the fastest growing daily fantasy sports site in North America, SportCaller, a leading, global B2B free-to-play game provider, and Telescope Inc., a leading provider of real-time fan engagement solutions.

With approximately 10,000 employees, the Company's casino operations include more than 15,800 slot machines, 500 table games and 5,300 hotel rooms. Upon closing the previously announced Tropicana Las Vegas (NV) transaction, as well as completing the construction of a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, PA, Bally's will own and manage 16 casinos across 11 states. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BALY".

Investor Contact

Robert Lavan
Senior Vice President – Finance and Investor Relations
401-475-8564
InvestorRelations@ballys.com

Media Contact

Richard Goldman / David Gill
Kekst CNC
646-847-6102 / 917-842-5384
BallysMediaInquiries@kekstcnc.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ballys-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-results-on-february-24-2022-301475256.html

SOURCE Bally's Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
